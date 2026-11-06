ADNOC signs 10-year LNG supply deal worth $3 billion with Gujarat Energy
The agreement strengthens ADNOC's presence in India, following a separate $3 billion LNG supply deal with Hindustan Petroleum in January, taking its contracted supplies to the country to over $20 bn
Reuters Nov 6
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Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a 10-year liquefied natural gas supply agreement with India's Gujarat Energy, the company said, expanding its presence in one of Asia's key LNG markets.
ADNOC Gas signed a $3 billion deal in January to supply India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp with 0.5 million metric tons of LNG annually for 10 years, taking the value of its contracts with India to more than $20 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 1:14 PM IST