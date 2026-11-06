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Home / Industry / News / ADNOC signs 10-year LNG supply deal worth $3 billion with Gujarat Energy

ADNOC signs 10-year LNG supply deal worth $3 billion with Gujarat Energy

The agreement strengthens ADNOC's presence in India, following a separate $3 billion LNG supply deal with Hindustan Petroleum in January, taking its contracted supplies to the country to over $20 bn

LNG Terminal in Japan

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters Nov 6
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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Abu Dhabi National ​Oil Company (ADNOC) has ​signed a 10-year ‌liquefied natural gas supply agreement with India's Gujarat Energy, the company said, expanding its presence in one of ‌Asia's key LNG markets.

ADNOC Gas signed a $3 billion deal in January to supply India's Hindustan Petroleum ​Corp with 0.5 million metric ‌tons of LNG ​annually ‌for 10 years, taking the ‌value of its contracts ‌with India ​to more ​than $20 billion.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 1:14 PM IST