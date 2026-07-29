Adventz joins West Bengal investment advent with ₹1,700 crore push

The two projects include a ₹1,200 crore logistics and warehousing park at Sankrail on 100 acres of land already owned by the group and a ₹500 crore plant to manufacture specialised wagon tankers. For the wagon project, the group has signed a collaboration agreement with Nymwag of Nymburk, Czech Republic, the third-largest player in this segment in Europe, and is also looking at export opportunities from India.

It is also working on plans to develop real estate on land already available with the group, as well as shopping malls in the state and in Kolkata. The details are being worked out.

Speaking about the group’s plans in West Bengal, Poddar said, “We are a company from West Bengal, so we definitely want to use the opportunity to expand. These projects have moved from the discussion stage to the implementation stage. We are putting up a wagon plant, which should be commissioned in September-October this year. We are investing in a logistics park and are in talks with global partners. It is located at a place that is well connected by rail and highways and has ample water and power.”

The group also has a real estate play planned in the state. “We told the government that we are going to be one of the most formidable emerging investors if things change. We have some real estate projects in the pipeline, including housing, commercial complexes, and shopping malls. For all these, we already have the land,” Poddar said.

With the BJP in power for more than two months, West Bengal has already received investment announcements worth ₹28,000 crore, according to the state government. These include Larsen & Toubro’s ₹4,500 crore 13-megawatt data centre, Adani group’s proposed hospital and medical college project worth ₹2,500 crore, ITC’s ₹2,300 crore expansion, and Amul’s ₹700 crore investment to build a mega dairy processing plant in Howrah, among others. Other companies that have announced investments include Shyam Metalics, which plans to invest ₹15,000 crore over the coming years.

The group has a major presence in the fertiliser business through Paradeep Phosphates and is among the top players in the sector. It is now planning investments of ₹4,000-5,000 crore, including doubling phosphate capacity from 500,000 tonnes to 1 million tonnes. It is also working on technology to convert gypsum into sulphur or sulphuric acid, among other initiatives.

Adventz is also looking at new business areas that it has not ventured into before, including defence, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence products for enterprises. In defence, the company is exploring protection systems for armouries as well as autonomous vehicles that can operate on land and water. The aim is to manufacture these products in India to leverage the country’s cost advantage. In renewable energy, it is evaluating investments in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Odisha.