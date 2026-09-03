Advertising will unlock new wave of profit for micro-dramas: Report

A new mobile phone within minutes, groceries in the blink of an eye, househelp at the doorstep with one booking — the Indian consumer has embraced speed in practically every segment. Entertainment is no exception. Hence, the emergence and success of micro-dramas. The question, though, is how sustainable the micro-drama model is. If a report by Bengaluru-based consultancy Redseer is to be believed, the future looks promising. The consultancy estimates that India’s micro-drama market could touch Rs 23,500-25,500 crore by FY32 — up from around Rs 2,300 crore in FY26 — after rising to Rs 4,600 crore in FY27. The next wave of revenue could be led by advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), suggests its report, “The AVOD Imperative”.

Currently, subscriptions account for some 99 per cent of micro-drama revenue. This is expected to decline to 95 per cent in FY27, with the remaining 5 per cent coming from advertisements.

According to the report, around 15-17 million users paid for monthly subscriptions to micro-dramas in FY26, and around 40 million paid at least once. While this reflects users’ willingness to pay for content, advertisements could help platforms monetise higher-intent viewers through micropayments or subscriptions for exclusive and premium shows.

Over 65 per cent of surveyed consumers expressed interest in an ad-supported micro-drama experience. According to Redseer estimates, advertising revenue in the micro-drama market could reach Rs 5,000-5,500 crore by FY32 from Rs 210 crore in FY27E.

“Micro-drama has already proven that consumers are willing to pay for the format. The bigger opportunity now is to monetise the much larger audience beyond the paid subscriber base,” Mukesh Kumar, associate partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants, was quoted as saying in the report. “AVOD can lower the barrier to consuming the format, and bring more users into the category,” he added.

The report argues that viewing of micro-dramas typically takes place in short, frequent and often unplanned sessions. At the same time, serialised narratives and cliffhangers create strong reasons to return and continue watching. “This creates opportunities for platforms to introduce advertising at natural points in the viewing journey, including rewarded ads and content unlocks, while retaining an ad-free subscription proposition for users who place a higher value on uninterrupted access,” the report said.