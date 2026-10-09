After cancer drugs, medtech firms seek uniform trade margin cap for devices

Medical device industry players have sought discussions with the government to introduce trade margin rationalisation (TMR) for medical devices, calling for a uniform framework covering both imported and domestically manufactured products. This comes a day after the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) proposed a similar margin capping measure for non-scheduled cancer drugs, aiming to curb excessive trade mark-ups and improve affordability, while ensuring the continued availability of these life-saving medicines. Domestic medtech manufacturers had asked the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the NPPA to consult stakeholders on the framework, proposing that the policy be piloted on selected high-volume consumables, including intravenous (IV) sets and catheters.

The demand came after Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe flagged mark-ups of nearly 1,000 per cent and wrote to the Centre on the issue.

“The design of the proposed policy would determine whether it delivers affordability without disadvantageous domestic manufacturers,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator at the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED).

Another Delhi-based medtech executive added that previous trade margin caps, including those introduced for cancer drugs in 2019 and certain critical medical devices during the Covid-19 pandemic, did not include importers’ margins within the capped supply chain.

Nath illustrated the issue with an example. Domestic manufacturers selling a device to a distributor at ₹100, including 5 per cent goods and services tax (GST), would have a maximum retail price (MRP) of about ₹143 at a 30 per cent trade margin.

“An importer with the same ₹100 landed cost and a 30 per cent gross margin sells to its distributor at about ₹143. With a further 30 per cent trade margin, the MRP becomes ₹204,” he pointed out.

This would mean an imported product would have about 43 per cent higher MRP, Nath said, arguing that the disparity could undermine the competitiveness for Indian manufacturers.

AIMED has proposed treating importers as the first point of sale, bringing their margins within the cap, and applying the same margin rules to imported and domestic products.

The body is also calling for evidence-based margin bands, a uniform national framework and consultations with manufacturers to avoid supply shortages.

A director at a Mumbai-based medtech manufacturing company said that a practical approach will be to prescribe margins based on product categories, considering their cost structures and distribution requirements.

Senior officials aware of the matter told Business Standard that margin capping could eventually be extended beyond cancer drugs to other non-scheduled formulations, medical consumables and devices.

However, associations representing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have warned that applying TMR to non-scheduled formulations and medical devices could disproportionately affect smaller companies, lead to employment losses, and disrupt the availability of medicines in remote areas.

“In the case of some MSMEs, expenditure on developing a market was borne by the trade channel rather than by the manufacturer,” the DoP had deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers in August.

Trade channel expenses are higher in remote areas because of lower sales and greater inventory and logistical costs, it said.

The DoP added that it would take into account stakeholder suggestions and do a detailed analysis of the market data, before formulating a policy on appropriate trade margins across therapeutic categories.