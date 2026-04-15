After TCS Nashik case, other IT firms caught in social media storm

The IT services firms have gone an extra mile to douse the fire emanating from allegations on social media that they are involved in unequal workplace policies, indecent behaviour and religious favouritism during festivals.

A post on X alleged that many girls were complaining of jihadi harassment at Infosys’ BPO office in Pune. The post, which did not give any details, was deleted later.

This comes soon after the incident at TCS’ Nashik office where eight female employees alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversions.

“Infosys is aware of some social media posts claiming that women employees at Infosys BPM in Pune are facing harassment. Infosys maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any form of harassment or discrimination and is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, positive, and respectful workplace in all jurisdictions in which it operates,’’ the company said in a statement. Stating that the company has well-established policies and robust mechanisms in place, it said that any issue that is reported is treated seriously and investigated by an independent committee. Infosys also has proactive multi-channel preventive programs including ‘speak-up’ culture that encourages employees to report any concerns, according to the company statement.

Tech Mahindra was also hit with similar allegations. A screenshot of a girl’s message was shared where she said the company’s office in Goregaon IT park had a majority of Muslim employees which made her uncomfortable. Another picture showed which forbid people to enter the pantry with footwear during Ramzan.

A Tech Mahindra spokesperson said upon conducting an internal review, those claims were found to be inaccurate and unfounded.

“We confirm that the image titled ‘Footwear Free Zone’ is not from any of our offices, and the anonymous post regarding hiring practices is false,’’ Tech Mahindra said in a statement. ‘’At Tech Mahindra, we are firmly committed to building an inclusive, respectful workplace where every individual is treated with dignity and fairness, without discrimination of any kind, including on the basis of religion. We will continue to review our policies and processes to ensure that our values are upheld consistently, and that no coercive or inappropriate conduct is permitted or carried out in any manner whatsoever.”

On Tuesday, industry body Nasscom had come up with a statement defending the tech sector, which employs around 5.95 million.