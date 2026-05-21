Agoda bets on resilient India market to expand its global travel business

India’s travel sector resilience makes it one of the company’s fastest-growing markets globally, with Agoda adding more accommodation supply in India annually than in any other market.

The Singapore-headquartered travel aggregator is also investing in localisation and fintech, including payment partnerships with banks and financial institutions, local-language discovery tools, and AI-powered price discovery features aimed at helping travellers compare and find better deals.

Agoda is focusing heavily on expanding hotel and non-hotel accommodation listings, especially in smaller cities and emerging destinations where travel demand is picking up.

“We want to make India, both as a destination and as an origin, a bigger part of our global business.”

Malik also noted that travel platform Agoda witnessed strong travel momentum among Indian travellers during the first quarter of 2026 across domestic, outbound and inbound segments. He further added that India is emerging as a critical market for Asian tourism.

According to Agoda’s data, Vietnam recorded over 150 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in searches during the January-March quarter, while Malaysia saw over 60 per cent growth and Indonesia more than 50 per cent, aided by sustained demand for destinations such as Bali. Thailand and Japan also posted over 30 per cent growth in searches.

Commenting on the same, Malik attributed this surge to favourable visa policies, improving air connectivity further, and Agoda’s strong regional network across Asia. “As soon as direct flights improve and visa friction reduces, we see tremendous growth in demand,” he said.

For India, Agoda is seeing rapid growth in demand for secondary and emerging destinations rather than just metro cities and established tourism hubs. The Northeast, in particular, has emerged as a strong growth market. Destinations such as Gangtok, Guwahati and Cherrapunji grew over 50 per cent on an annual basis during the first quarter of 2026. Other destinations such as Puducherry (Pondicherry) and Ooty also saw over 60 per cent growth in searches.

Malik said value-conscious Indian consumers continue to prioritise affordability without compromising on experiences. “Our aim is to deliver value. Delivering value leads to more bookings, more growth and ultimately more revenue for the platform,” he said.