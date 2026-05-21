Agoda bets on resilient India market to expand its global travel business
Agoda is expanding accommodation supply, localisation and fintech offerings in India as resilient travel demand boosts domestic and outbound tourism
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
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The ongoing tensions in West Asia have disrupted some travel routes, but Indians are increasingly pivoting towards domestic tourism and intra-Asian destinations such as Malaysia, Japan and Vietnam, said Gaurav Malik, country director, Indian subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda. “Some destinations may become less accessible, but the demand does not disappear. It shifts,” Malik said.
Topics : West Asia tourism Online travel companies