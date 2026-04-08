AI investment hits $800 billion, India emerges as key applications hub

The global AI investment reached $800 billion in 2025, with venture capital funding nearly doubling to $226 billion. Notably, 79 per cent of this capital was concentrated in mega-rounds ($100 million+), underscoring a market increasingly driven by larger, high-conviction bets, according to SenseAI Ventures’ report, State of AI Report 2026, which highlights a fundamental shift in the global AI landscape from a technology trend to an economic imperative.

Drawing on proprietary analysis of over 1,263 Indian AI startups alongside global investment and enterprise adoption data, the report answers a critical question: Where is real value in AI actually being created?

The findings point to a clear shift away from models and infrastructure and towards deployment, where AI translates into products, enterprise workflows, and revenue. It also highlights rapid enterprise adoption and a fundamental reshaping of how work gets done.

The report challenges the conventional view of India as merely a follower in the global AI race, arguing instead that the country is emerging as a key driver of the application layer—where most commercial value is created. It notes that about 75 per cent of Indian AI startups are focused on building applications, nearly 80 per cent of funding is directed towards this segment, and a majority of startups are reaching the revenue stage early.

This is not a capability gap; it is a strategic position aligned with India’s comparative advantage and, more importantly, where the fastest commercial outcomes in AI are emerging.

“AI today is first and foremost a gold rush. Capital of every stripe — venture capital, private equity, debt and balance sheets — is converging at unprecedented scale. What makes this cycle structurally different is that demand is already visible. Enterprise adoption is real, monetisation is accelerating, and the application layer is where this value is being captured. India’s role in this shift is unambiguous. It is where AI is being operationalised at scale,” said Rahul Agarwalla, managing partner, SenseAI Ventures.

The report highlights five key trends shaping AI. Global AI investment reached $800 billion in 2025, with capital concentrated in fewer, larger bets backed by strong enterprise demand. India is emerging as a hub for AI applications, which account for about 65 per cent of the ecosystem, with many startups reaching revenue early.

AI is scaling faster and more efficiently, with near-universal adoption, rising budgets and smaller teams generating outsized revenue. At the same time, infrastructure spending continues to surge. AI is also expanding beyond enterprise software into research, defence and real-world automation, alongside new interfaces such as voice and AI-assisted coding.

The race for advanced AI is intensifying, with fierce competition for talent, a shift towards more capable reasoning systems, and growing focus on system design, orchestration and efficiency.

The race for AI dominance is now being defined in real time. Model capabilities are advancing rapidly, while access costs continue to decline. The next generation of winners will be those who translate this progress into real-world impact, deploying intelligence effectively at scale.

“The advantage in AI is shifting from those who build the most powerful models to those who deploy them effectively at scale. Indian founders have spent years building revenue-first, capital-efficient businesses for enterprise buyers, exactly the profile the next phase of global AI rewards. The competition for the application layer has already begun, and most of the market is still catching up to that reality,” said Raja Gopalakrishnan, general partner, SenseAI Ventures.