AI, OTT, gaming to drive India's media market towards $36.7 billion by 2030

India’s media and entertainment industry is entering a new phase of growth, with digital advertising, streaming, gaming and artificial intelligence expected to reshape how companies attract audiences and generate revenue. According to PwC India’s latest Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2026-2030, the country’s E&M market is projected to reach $36.7 billion by 2030, up from $25.7 billion in 2025.

India’s E&M market to see strong growth

PwC expects India’s entertainment and media market to expand at a 7.4 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2025 and 2030, which is nearly twice the projected global growth rate of 4 per cent.

The report says the industry is moving from a phase focused largely on building audience scale to one centred on monetising engagement and creating sustainable revenue streams. Digital ecosystems, regional content and technology are expected to play a key role in this transition.

Digital advertising to remain key growth driver

Internet advertising is expected to record some of the strongest growth in India’s E&M sector. Revenue from the segment is projected to almost double from $7.5 billion in 2025 to $14.3 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 13.9 per cent.

Search and video advertising are expected to fuel much of this expansion as brands increasingly follow consumers across digital platforms.

OTT shifts focus from subscribers to monetisation

India’s OTT video market is projected to grow from $2.2 billion in 2025 to $3.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2 per cent.

However, streaming platforms are increasingly looking beyond subscriber numbers. Advertising-supported plans, mobile-only offerings, premium content and regional programming are expected to become important tools for improving revenue and retaining viewers.

Gaming and AI add new growth opportunities

Video games and e-sports revenue is expected to rise from $1.5 billion in 2025 to $2.6 billion by 2030, growing at an 11.3 per cent CAGR.

PwC expects in-game advertising, sponsorships and recurring revenue models to become increasingly important as gaming companies look to turn high user engagement into sustainable earnings.

At the same time, AI is expected to influence the wider E&M value chain, from content creation and production to discovery, personalisation and advertising. Applications include virtual production, de-ageing, multilingual voice modelling and recommendation systems.

Traditional media remains resilient

The growth story is not limited to digital platforms. Traditional television revenue is projected to increase from $7.2 billion in 2025 to $7.5 billion in 2030, while newspaper revenue is expected to rise from $3 billion to $3.5 billion.

PwC attributes this resilience to regional audiences, advertiser demand and trusted media brands, while stronger integration between traditional and digital channels could create additional opportunities.

Connectivity and premium experiences gain ground

Data connectivity revenue is forecast to increase from $36.5 billion in 2025 to $58.6 billion by 2030, supported by mobile, broadband, fibre and 5G adoption.

Meanwhile, consumers are showing a greater willingness to pay for differentiated experiences across cinema, music and sports. Premium ticketing, hospitality and formats such as IMAX and 4DX are therefore expected to create additional revenue opportunities.

Globally, PwC expects the E&M industry to reach $4.2 trillion by 2030, with AI-powered advertising and live experiences among the major growth drivers.

For India, the next five years could therefore mark a shift from simply building larger audiences to turning engagement into sustainable value through technology, data and differentiated content.