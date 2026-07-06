AI readiness, specialised skills drive India's FY27 hiring trends: Report

Organisations are increasingly prioritising hiring quality over hiring volume, with AI readiness, specialised skills and faster execution emerging as key workforce differentiators, says a report by upGrad Rekrut, the talent and staffing arm of upGrad.

According to India at Work: FY27 Hiring Trends, the hiring market is entering a new phase as employers are increasingly prioritising specialised talent, AI capabilities and faster hiring decisions over large-scale workforce expansion.

Based on responses from 11,418 senior HR, talent and business leaders across 12 sectors, the report noted that employers are shifting their focus towards capability-led workforce planning, structured hiring processes and targeted recruitment for roles that directly influence business outcomes.

"India's hiring landscape is shifting from volume to precision. In an AI-driven economy, sustainable growth will be defined not by how many people organisations hire, but by how effectively they identify, assess and secure critical talent. Organisations that combine speed, capability-led hiring and strong talent pipelines will be best positioned to build resilient workforces and outperform in the years ahead," Husain Tinwala, CEO, upGrad Rekrut, said.

As per the report, nearly eight in ten organisations hired below their planned targets, highlighting that hiring challenges today are less about talent availability and more about hiring execution.

Organisations that successfully met their hiring goals reported faster approvals, stronger talent pipelines and more consistent evaluation processes, demonstrating that speed and structure have become critical differentiators.

Professionals with 38 years of experience have emerged as the most sought-after talent segment across industries, while restructuring across IT Services and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) is creating a rare opportunity to access experienced technology professionals.

At the same time, AI literacy is becoming an increasingly important hiring criterion as organisations prepare for AI-led transformation across business functions.

According to the report, while 70 per cent of organisations describe FY27 hiring as stable, the time taken to fill critical roles ranges from 812 weeks to as long as 1220 weeks for similar talent.

Half of organisations expect compensation growth to remain between 05 per cent, while 13 per cent are introducing differentiated pay premiums for business-critical roles.

Only 8 per cent of organisations currently assess AI literacy as a mandatory hiring criterion, despite AI talent demand in India expected to nearly double by 2027.

India at Work: FY27 Hiring Trends is based on a pan-India study conducted during April and May 2026 among 11,418 senior HR, talent and business leaders across 12 sectors.

The report explores hiring sentiment, workforce planning, compensation, AI adoption, talent availability and sector-wise hiring priorities shaping India's workforce landscape in FY27.