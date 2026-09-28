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Airbnb, Tourism Ministry sign MoU to strengthen India's homestay ecosystem

The two-year partnership will focus on host training, digital onboarding and destination promotion to support homestay owners and emerging tourism destinations

A heritage bungalow in Coorg is part of the newly launched Ama brand of homestays by IHCL

The company will host workshops and co-develop training resources covering listing creation, pricing, platform tools and hospitality practices, while supporting the digital onboarding of homestay owners onto its platform

Hemlata Samant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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Airbnb, a company that operates an online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays, signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism on Monday, with the larger aim of strengthening the country’s homestay ecosystem, empowering local entrepreneurs and supporting tourism-led economic growth across emerging destinations.
 
As part of the two-year collaboration, Airbnb will act as a capacity-building and digital onboarding partner to the Ministry of Tourism. The partnership aims to strengthen hosting capabilities through host workshops, training resources and destination-promotion initiatives.
 
In addition, specific programmes and destinations will be jointly identified and implemented over the course of the partnership.
  
“India’s tourism landscape is evolving rapidly, with travellers increasingly seeking authentic experiences that allow them to connect more deeply with our culture, heritage and local communities,” said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, while speaking on the partnership.
 
“This presents an important opportunity to bring lesser-known destinations into the tourism mainstream while creating new avenues for homestay owners, local artisans, young tourism professionals and communities to participate in and benefit from the tourism economy,” he added.

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Airbnb will also spotlight ‘Soul of India’, a digital microsite that showcases different destinations, local communities and cultural heritage to inspire travellers and make them aware of lesser-known places.
 
Additionally, the company will host workshops and co-develop training resources covering listing creation, pricing, platform tools and hospitality practices, while supporting the digital onboarding of homestay owners onto its platform.
 
The partnership is expected to support the Ministry’s efforts to encourage tourists to discover lesser-known and emerging destinations beyond traditional tourism hotspots.
 
Amanpreet Bajaj, country head, India and Southeast Asia, Airbnb, said, “India’s tourism sector continues to evolve, with growing demand for authentic, community-led travel experiences that enable travellers to connect more deeply with local culture and heritage.”
 
The partnership is also expected to back destination-promotion initiatives aligned with the Incredible India campaign to showcase the country’s diversity.
 

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Topics : Airbnb tourism India tourism Incredible India

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 5:16 PM IST