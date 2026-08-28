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Home / Industry / News / Airtel adds 2.68 mn mobile users in July, Jio sees 2.44 mn net additions

Airtel adds 2.68 mn mobile users in July, Jio sees 2.44 mn net additions

Airtel led the industry's July mobile subscriber growth with 26.8 lakh net additions, while Reliance Jio, gained 24.4 lakh new users, TRAI's monthly subscription data showed

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Telecom industry growth | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

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Bharti Airtel led the industry's July mobile subscriber growth with 26.8 lakh net additions, while India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio, gained 24.4 lakh new users, sector regulator TRAI's monthly subscription data showed on Friday.

Vodafone Idea, too, added mobile users -- its net adds stood at 2.4 lakh for July. State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) posted an increase of 1.68 lakh wireless subscribers during the month.

During July 2026, the Indian wireless market expanded by 55.38 lakh mobile subscribers -- its base surged to 128.79 crore by the end of July, up from 128.23 crore from the previous month.

"As per the information received from 1,562 operators for the month of July 2026, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 1087.50 million (108.75 crore) at the end of June 2026 to 1094.48 million (109.44 crore) at the end of July 2026 with a monthly growth rate of 0.64 per cent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in its latest report on subscriber count.

 

For Bharti Airtel, net additions of 26.88 lakh mobile subscribers pushed its wireless subscriber base to 48.94 crore in July. Reliance Jio added 24.46 lakh mobile users in July, taking its total subscriber tally of wireless users to 50.60 crore.

Vodafone Idea saw its mobile subscriber base rise to 19.90 crore in July, after gaining 2.40 lakh wireless subscribers during the month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bharti Airtel Reliance Jio Telecom industry

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 6:47 PM IST