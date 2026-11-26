An advertisement for cardamom is at the centre of a legal spat between a Bollywood actor and India's most prominent food commissioner, with a court ruling set to shape how far companies can go in indirectly ​advertising brands whose promotion is restricted.

India restricts advertising for liquor and tobacco but officials have for years ​also frowned upon the use of indirect means, called surrogate advertising, by companies in such sectors promoting their brands in the guise of ‌sodas, water or glassware.

While companies say these are genuine businesses in their own right whose advertising cannot be curbed, health officials say the advertisements are aimed at generating recall of the parent brand whose publicity is restricted. Since 2024, India has been trying to finalise stringent guidelines to prohibit such advertisements outright.

In the case involving Bollywood stars, actor Ajay Devgn has sued the food authority of Maharashtra state, arguing he has been wrongly told to stop appearing in advertisements for Vimal cardamom packs, according to a non-public court filing dated October 15 reviewed by Reuters.

The state, whose food safety commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has become a national sensation for his aggressive stance on public health, asked Bollywood stars Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff in August to stop appearing in advertisements promoting Vimal cardamom, arguing the brand is mostly known for its betel nut mix, or pan masala, which is banned in the state.

The spat in the High Court in Mumbai could set a precedent, New Delhi-based ‌lawyer Anuj Tiwari said. "The case will test both the fairness of the department's process before it imposes restrictions ... and the parameters for deciding what counts as indirect advertising," he said.

COURT SPAT ON CARDAMOM AD

In the advertisement available on Vimal Cardamom's YouTube page and posted two years ago, the Bollywood stars are seen celebrating, throwing saffron at each other after Devgn consumes the product. The Hindi-language advertisement has 107 million views, while clips dubbed in other Indian languages have garnered millions more.

"Ajay, Shahrukh, and Tiger played saffron Holi like crazy and drenched the entire community in saffron!" says the advertisement's description, referring to the Hindu festival of colour.

Devgn in his filing argues cardamom has not been prohibited in the state and "there is no bar in endorsing a product ​which is not prohibited".

Devgn did not respond to Reuters queries. Mundhe told Reuters the state believes the advertisements are against public health interests, and the ‌state is separately reviewing responses submitted by Khan and Shroff, although Reuters could not ascertain details of their submissions.

Dushyant Mahant, a lawyer for PB Agro, which holds the licence to make Vimal cardamom and pan masala, told Reuters the allegations were futile as the company does not ​promote Vimal in Maharashtra ‌and only advertises the product via nationally televised broadcasts that cannot be restricted geographically.

Industry estimates show India's pan masala market was worth around $5 billion last year. Health ‌experts say the product is a leading cause of oral fibrosis that often progresses to oral cancer.

While Maharashtra bans it, Vimal's tobacco-free pan masala sachets in other states cost around ₹5 (5.4 US cents). But they are often consumed with chewing tobacco, sold at kiosks as "twin packs" - ‌a pan ​masala sachet alongside ​a tiny pouch of unbranded tobacco.

An adverse ruling in Devgn's case could affect Bollywood stars as endorsements can amount to up to 30% of an actor's earnings, and promoting tobacco-linked products is more lucrative than other advertisements, said Suresh Mathew, a Mumbai-based screenwriter.

"Most ‌actors know if a product is ​a surrogate for another product," he added. "There are cases where certain actors have refused to lend their name to a product that they feel is harmful."