Alternative fuels zoom past petrol in share of PV sales: Fada data

Alternative fuel PV sales closed the 11.9 percentage point gap with petrol PV sales seen last August, which was narrower than the 21.03 percentage point gap seen August 2024. This comes at a time when customers are raising concerns over the E20 (20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol blended) fuel.

Automobile retail sales clocked the best-ever August sales this year, at 24,23,201 units, up 18 per cent from the year-ago period, driven by record August retail numbers in PVs, two wheelers (2W), three wheelers (3W), and commercial vehicles (CVs), the data showed.

“The defining development of the month, however, was a structural one: for the first time in India’s history, alternative fuels — CNG, hybrid and electric combined — overtook petrol in the PV market, at 41.95 per cent against petrol’s 40.85 per cent . A little over a year ago petrol led this contest by nearly 11 percentage points; that lead has now been erased,” said Sai Giridhar, president, Fada.

Dealers attribute the shift to running-cost economics and continuing consumer hesitation around the E20 transition, which is nudging petrol buyers towards CNG, hybrids and EVs.

In August 2025, petrol’s share was 46.89 per cent, while that of alternative fuels stood at 34.98 per cent, compared with 51.04 per cent and 30.01 per cent, respectively in August 2024.

The rise in alternative fuels PVs’ share in sales is mainly driven by an improvement in CNG and EV segments. CNG’s PV sales share increased from 18.72 per cent in August 2024 to 25.28 per cent in August 2026, while electric PV sales’ share zoomed from 2.12 per cent to 7.63 per cent, during the same period. The share of hybrids in PV sales was down from 9.17 per cent in August 2024 to 9.04 per cent this year. Petrol’s share of PV sales remains the largest by individual fuel type at 40.85 per cent.

The new peak in overall retail sales comes even as retails eased 6.48 per cent over a record July on the seasonal monsoon lull and a festival calendar that shifted Ganesh Chaturthi and the spillover of Onam-led buying into September.

Two-wheeler retail sales stood at 17,14,610 units, up 19.69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This marked the best-ever August sales for the segment as 2W recorded their first new August peak since 2018. This marks trend recovery after an eight-year gap, though this figure was 5.70 per cent lower on a sequential basis. Rural 2W sales (20.25 per cent Y-o-Y) once again edged out urban sales (19.07 per cent).

"After eight years, we are seeing record monthly 2W sales in August. Dealers credited sustained GST 2.0 affordability and steady rural demand, while the powertrain shift deepened — electric 2W’s share reached 10.68 per cent, crossing the 10 per cent mark in a non-festive month for the first time, against 7.66 per cent a year ago,” Giridhar said.

PV retail sales stood at 4,02,398 units in August, up 16.14 per cent Y-o-Y. This was the best-ever August sales figure with PVs crossing the 4-lakh mark for the first time in August. However, this figure was 3.40 per cent lower sequentially. The Bharat-led character was stark: Rural PV sales grew 24.99 per cent Y-o-Y while urban PV sales were at 10.93 per cent.

“We would, however, read the headline with discipline: much of the Y-o-Y strength rests on a soft August 2025 base, when buyers had deferred purchases awaiting the GST 2.0 rate cut, and dealers report that the festive curtain raiser came in below their own expectations — the true test of the season lies in showroom conversion through September to November, not in Y-o-Y optics,” Giridhar added. On the channel side, PV inventory rose by a further five days over July-end to around 38-40 days — well above Fada’s recommended 21-day benchmark.

CV retail sales came in at 90,769 units, up 14.45 per cent Y-o-Y, the best-ever August figure though 8.93 per cent lower on a sequential basis on the seasonal freight lull. The share of electric CVs rose to an all-time high of 5.18 per cent from 2.06 per cent a year ago, with volumes setting a fresh monthly record.