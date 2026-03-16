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Home / Industry / News / Aluminium nears $3,500 a tonne as major smelter slashes output in West Asia

Aluminium nears $3,500 a tonne as major smelter slashes output in West Asia

The West Asia accounts for some 9 per cent of the world's aluminum output, and Alba's cuts add to other reductions that have stoked supply fears

Aluminium, Alba, Aluminium prices

Like other smelters, state-owned Alba has been facing disruptions to outbound shipments of metal and incoming supplies of alumina feedstock due to the shipping standstill at Hormuz | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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Aluminum advanced after one of the world’s biggest smelters of the metal closed almost a fifth of its capacity, deepening the risk of shortages as the Iran war chokes supplies from the West Asia.
 
Aluminium Bahrain BSC has started a phased shutdown of three production lines, together accounting for 19 per cent of its total output capacity, the firm said on Sunday. Alba, as the company is known, is aiming to conserve raw materials while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz faces disruptions.
 
The metal rose as much as 1.6 per cent in initial trading on the London Metal Exchange to hit $3,494.50 a ton, before paring gains to trade at $3,465.50 a ton by 9:10 a.m. Shanghai time.
   
The West Asia accounts for some 9 per cent of the world’s aluminum output, and Alba’s cuts add to other reductions that have stoked supply fears and prompted warnings of deepening shortages for manufacturers. Prices on the London Metal Exchange soared to their highest since 2022 late last week.
 
Like other smelters, state-owned Alba has been facing disruptions to outbound shipments of metal and incoming supplies of alumina feedstock due to the shipping standstill at Hormuz. Alba suspended sales to customers earlier this month, while Qatar was forced to halt some aluminum production due to a shortage of natural gas. 

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Topics : Aluminium Prices Aluminium industry aluminium Aluminium Smelter Aluminium Sector Bahrain Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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