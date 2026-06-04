Amazon brings Kaziranga's conservation-linked products to buyers nationwide

In a first, e-commerce giant Amazon has joined hands with a national park and tiger reserve in India to bring conservation-linked products crafted by local communities to customers across the country, creating a new model that combines wildlife conservation, sustainable livelihoods and digital commerce.

Amazon India has signed a deal with Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam to onboard the reserve's Kaziranga Eco Shop onto the Amazon Karigar platform on the eve of World Environment Day.

With the partnership, the Kaziranga forest wing will market more than 230 environmentally friendly products nationwide through Amazon's online marketplace. The products include items made from water hyacinth, reclaimed wood, eco-paper and handwoven textiles, all produced by communities living in and around the globally renowned wildlife reserve.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for hosting the world's largest population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, has long been recognised as a conservation success story. However, the future of conservation depends not only on protecting wildlife habitats but also on ensuring economic benefits for communities residing around protected areas.

As part of the agreement, Amazon India will provide end-to-end support to the Kaziranga Eco Shop through its Karigar programme, an initiative designed to promote Indian artisans and handicrafts. The company will assist in seller onboarding, training, product imaging, cataloguing, improving online discoverability and undertaking joint marketing campaigns. The products will also be featured on the Amazon Karigar storefront, helping them reach customers far beyond Assam.

Aruna Daryani, director-sales, Amazon India, said the initiative would provide customers with an opportunity to support both artisan communities and wildlife conservation through their purchases.

"We are presenting customers across India with the opportunity to actively support wildlife conservation and the livelihoods of local artisan communities. We will empower the eco shop to grow its reach, its sales and its conservation impact. We hope our collaboration with an institution as iconic as Kaziranga will help develop a new business model that combines forest conservation and community upliftment," she said.

With this initiative, the Assam Forest Department also aims to create alternative livelihood opportunities for local artisans by connecting directly with a national customer base to reduce economic pressures on forest-dependent communities while strengthening conservation outcomes. Launched two years ago and managed by the Kaziranga Staff Welfare Society, the Eco Shop posted around 50 per cent business growth year-on-year. Overall sales rose from ₹1.24 crore in 2024-25 to ₹1.87 crore in 2025-26.

Sonali Ghosh, field director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said the collaboration is expected to boost the economy of local communities, which play a significant role in sustaining the region's ecological heritage.

"Kaziranga has long been recognised for its rich biodiversity and conservation efforts. By bringing products made by communities in and around the region to a wider customer base, this initiative will create sustainable livelihood opportunities while encouraging environmentally conscious craftsmanship rooted in the region's natural heritage," she said.

Forest products, particularly minor forest produce, herbal supplements, organic wellness items and artisanal wooden handicrafts, perform exceptionally well on Amazon India. Driven by rising consumer demand for natural, sustainable and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, these products see strong, consistent sales volume year-round, which surges during festive seasons.

Handcrafted wooden toys, tribal metal wall art and woven textiles are in high demand among urban consumers looking to support local and indigenous artisans. Since the market is shifting from low-cost commodities to value-added, premium forest goods, brands such as Forest Essentials have also built luxury market share on the platform. Agencies such as the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) have partnered with Amazon to bring minor forest produce and authentic tribal items to the masses.

According to officials, this initiative will also promote a circular and green economy as every purchase from the Kaziranga Eco Shop will directly contribute to wildlife conservation initiatives and community livelihood programmes associated with the reserve. It will create a unique consumer model where buyers indirectly contribute to protecting one of India's most celebrated biodiversity hotspots, they said.