Amazon India invests $300 million to expand logistics, worker benefits

Amazon India on Thursday said it will invest more than Rs 2,800 crore to strengthen its logistics network, improve worker safety and enhance financial well-being of its workforce.

The investment is aimed at expanding and upgrading Amazon’s operations network, including fulfilment centres, sortation hubs and last-mile delivery stations across the country.

It also includes measures to improve workplace safety, health infrastructure and financial security for employees and delivery associates.

The latest investment is part of Amazon’s broader plan to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, focusing on artificial intelligence-led digitisation, exports and job creation.

The company said it will continue expanding its core e-commerce and quick commerce operations to offer deliveries ranging from minutes to days.

In 2025, Amazon invested Rs 2,000 crore to launch 17 new fulfilment centres, six sortation centres and 75 delivery stations.

It also introduced its quick commerce offering, Amazon Now, which has scaled to over 300 micro-fulfilment centres across key cities.

Amazon said it is upgrading facilities with climate control systems, better ventilation and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Additional measures include rest areas, improved access to drinking water, spot cooling systems and enhanced accessibility features for workers with disabilities.

The company is also investing in healthcare initiatives such as medical camps, insurance coverage and rest facilities for delivery workers and truck drivers.

Amazon is deploying artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools to improve safety and operational efficiency.

These include alerts for unsafe driving, prompts for rest breaks and AI-led route optimisation to balance workloads.

Enhancements to the driver app will improve navigation, earnings visibility and workflow efficiency.

Amazon operates in a highly competitive market alongside players such as Flipkart, JioMart, BigBasket and quick commerce firms like Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto.

According to a BCG report, India’s e-commerce market, currently valued at $120–140 billion, is expected to grow to $280–300 billion by 2030, with nearly 440 million shoppers.

The company said its investments will also support sellers and small businesses, while improving delivery speeds, particularly in tier-II and tier-III cities.