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Amazon to rely on own charging infra to expand EV delivery fleet in India

The company already has plans to introduce over 1,000 electric trucks into its operations in India over the next five years, joining the existing 10,000 electric vehicle fleet

Amazon

Amazon's EV operations in India are currently supported largely through charging facilities installed at its own delivery stations (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi/London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

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Amazon is primarily relying on on-site charging infrastructure for its growing fleet of electric delivery vehicles in India, while also working with partners to expand charging and transportation options as it pushes towards its sustainability goals, a top company executive said.

The US-based e-commerce giant already has plans to introduce over 1,000 electric trucks into its operations in India over the next five years, joining the existing 10,000 electric vehicles fleet. The move is aimed at delivering packages to customers from Amazon fulfilment centres more sustainably.

Replying to questions on the limited availability of public EV charging infrastructure in India, Amazon Vice President, Global Engineering and Sustainability, Andreas Marschner said the challenge is not unique to India and exists across markets globally.

 

"The challenge you're describing is actually a challenge everywhere," Marschner said, referring to issues around power availability, grid capacity and charging infrastructure.

Amazon's EV operations in India are currently supported largely through charging facilities installed at its own delivery stations.

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"What we have been indexing high so far is mostly on-site charging. It's also the same in India, meaning that we have the ability to charge the vehicles at the delivery stations at the point where deliveries start happening," Marschner told PTI.

Greater availability of public charging infrastructure with adequate capacity would further support EV adoption and operational efficiency, he said, adding that Amazon is collaborating with various partners on the same.

The e-commerce major is also expanding the use of electric vehicles beyond last-mile deliveries. Marschner said local distribution in India is already carried out partly through smaller electric trucks. Amazon has recently announced partnership with commercial vehicle maker Eicher to deploy 1,000 electric trucks in the country.

In addition, Amazon is working closely with Indian Railways to explore opportunities for greener freight transportation.

Acknowledging that inadequate grid capacity remains a key bottleneck in scaling electric mobility solutions, particularly in densely populated areas, Marschner said addressing these challenges would require collaboration among multiple stakeholders.

"We need to work with other partners to see what is the path going forward. We are willing and always interested to scale when it is possible, both from an infrastructure setup and from an overall cost perspective," he added.

Amazon has been accelerating the deployment of electric vehicles across its logistics network as part of its broader commitment to reduce carbon emissions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amazon Amazon India Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

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