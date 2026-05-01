Amit Shah lays foundation of 10,000 litres per day dairy plant in Kargil

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone of a 10,000 litres per day dairy plant in Kargil and launched a series of dairy development initiatives for Ladakh through virtual mode, officials said.

The initiatives, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, include mobile milk testing laboratories, modern milk cooling systems and strengthening of dairy infrastructure aimed at boosting self-reliance in the Union Territory, they said.

Officials said a modern dairy processing plant with a capacity of 10,000 litres per day is being set up at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore by Indian Dairy Machinery Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The project is being implemented under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) of the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with a grant of ₹12.74 crore, assistance of ₹10 crore from NDDF and the remaining financing through LUTDCF funds routed via the Himachal Pradesh administration, they said.

The plant will run on a 350-kilowatt solar energy-based system, ensuring clean and sustainable operations in the high-altitude region, officials said.

For milk procurement, a modern Mobile Milk Collection and Cooling System will be deployed to directly collect milk from farmers, preserve quality and strengthen the regional economy, they added.

Officials said the interventions are part of a broader effort to modernise Ladakh's dairy sector, improve farmer incomes and ensure transparency in procurement systems. Measures have also been taken to address electricity challenges, streamline milk collection and ensure timely digital payments to farmers.

A major boost to the sector has come through regular milk supply arrangements with the Indian Army, creating a stable market and improving reliability of dairy operations in the region, they said.

Under digital reforms, AI-based monitoring systems, mobile milk collection units and climate-suited cooling solutions have been introduced to maintain quality standards and transparency.

The impact of these initiatives is already visible, officials said, adding that from an initial base of 74 farmers in a single village, the network has expanded to around 1,700 farmers. Daily milk collection has reached nearly 7,000 litres, while cumulative payments to farmers have crossed ₹15 crore.

The upcoming solar-powered facility is expected to directly benefit thousands of farmers by enhancing income opportunities and strengthening local agricultural value chains.

Officials said steps such as deployment of mobile laboratories, expansion of cold chain networks and adoption of digital Automated Milk Collection Systems (AMCS) are also underway to improve efficiency.

Value addition through products such as paneer and curd is also being promoted, along with partnerships involving brands like Mother Dairy, Safal and Dhara to ensure supply of quality dairy products to consumers in Ladakh, they added.

The programme also included recognition of high-performing farmers to encourage greater participation and productivity under the cooperative framework.

Officials described the initiative as a comprehensive rural development model focused on cooperative-led growth, income stability and improved living standards, marking a significant step towards a self-reliant Ladakh and contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.