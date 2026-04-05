An oil shock, a green opportunity for India's clean energy transition

Globally, 2025 signalled a diminishing appetite for clean energy, as countries presented modest climate targets and European oil majors returned to fossil fuels. Benign oil and gas prices, less than half of current levels, coupled with an oversupply of crude and a glut of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects meant developing Asia, including India, was leaning on affordable dirty fuels to power low-cost growth.

March changed all that. The war in West Asia eliminated a tenth of global crude oil and product supplies, and shrank LNG and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) flows.

“Escalation in the Middle East (West Asia) raises fresh concerns over supply security and fossil fuel price volatility,’’ said International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Director-General Francesco La Camera. Ed King, a leading global climate expert, added: “Eleven years after the Paris Agreement, rising emissions, rising temperatures, rising concern over big polluters and anaemic targets, it’s taken the US administration just four weeks to create a crisis that may do more for climate targets than anything else.’’

Asian countries pressed the panic button. Vietnam scrapped an LNG-fired power project in favour of renewables, while India, among others, accelerated plans to expand biofuels.

“A more decentralised energy system, with a growing share of renewables and more market players, is structurally more resilient,” La Camera said this month in the Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026 report. In 2025, global renewable power capacity grew by 15.5 per cent, adding a record 692 Gw, exceeding India’s 525 Gw of total power capacity. Globally, renewables accounted for 86 per cent of total capacity expansion.

While China towered above all with 440 Gw of renewables capacity additions last year, India added a record 45 Gw, including 37 Gw of solar energy and 6.3 Gw of wind, ranking third overall, behind China and the European Union, according to IRENA.

A record 2025

India’s record capacity expansion and the flurry of large renewable deals last year were set in motion in the early 2020s, aided by favourable state policies. Icra Research attributed the surge to developers accelerating projects ahead of the phased expiry of a waiver on interstate transmission charges last June.

“Renewable energy capacity additions of 45-55 Gw are expected in 2025-26 and 2026-27,’’ said Pranav Master, director (Energy and Sustainability), Crisil Intelligence. “While tendering activity was tepid in recent months, under-construction and pipeline capacity remains quite healthy.’’

Rajat Bhargava, CEO-Speciality Sector, and head-Group Transformation, RPG Group, is of the view that there is an investment surge from foreign investors, including private equity players. “In addition, domestic players are attracting investments from big private equity players and global pension funds.’’

Ankur Shrivastava, founder & managing partner, Momentum Capital, echoes the sentiment: “We believe the renewable market for FY26-27 will continue to see steady investment activity, although the pace of deployment may become more measured.’’

India’s renewables landscape, however, has shifted over the past year. Incentives are shrinking, utilities have slowed purchases of green power, and evacuation infrastructure remains inadequate — factors that are possibly weighing on valuations and deal momentum.

“We expect to see continued acquisition activity in the renewable sector, although not necessarily at the same scale as the ONGC-Ayana transaction,’’ said Shrivastava. Large energy and infrastructure players, he added, are increasingly turning to acquisitions to quickly scale renewable portfolios, rather than relying on slower greenfield development.

Even so, the sector’s underlying strengths mask emerging stress points.

“The market enters FY27 in strong shape at the headline level, but the fault lines are real and should not be glossed over,’’ said Sanjeev Aggarwal, founder and executive chairman of Hexa Climate, a renewable energy and decarbonisation platform . He pointed out that weak tendering activity in the first half of FY26 — just 3.4 Gw — reflects developers working through an overcrowded pipeline rather than waning interest. “That will recover. What is harder to fix quickly is the velocity mismatch: Generation capacity grows at 24 per cent; transmission at 6 per cent.’’

This mismatch is already showing up on the ground. States such as Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are reporting curtailment levels of 10-30 per cent.

Valuations, too, are beginning to reflect these pressures. Master said developer valuations have moderated, while solar equipment manufacturers are facing export-related headwinds linked to geopolitical tensions. “While capacity growth and policy support continues, execution (land acquisition, connectivity delays, and rise in input costs) and operational risks (grid issues during peak generation periods), coupled with the backlog of unsigned power sale agreements, has dented sentiments.’’

The deals

Meanwhile, 2025 witnessed two clean energy deals exceeding $1 billion.

“The inorganic route is faster, de-risks the development pipeline, and brings operational assets immediately onto the balance sheet,’’ said Aggarwal. He expects more public sector undertakings and large conglomerates to follow this approach in FY27.

The scale of consolidation has been significant. Since 2025, India’s renewable energy sector has seen around $5 billion worth of transactions, including around 13 Gw of operational and under-development assets. The momentum has carried into this year, with Inox Clean Energy.

“Over the past year, we have completed about eight acquisitions, including Vibrant Energy, SkyPower, and have been selected in the Wind World acquisition,’’ said Devansh Jain, executive director, INOXGFL Group. “In total, we bought assets close to $2 billion over the past year. We expect to pursue assets of a similar scale in the coming year.’’

India’s M&A landscape, added Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica Renewables, is clearly tilting towards a buyer’s market, driven by a tightening capital environment. “The last investment wave saw aggressive underwriting by sub-scale and new entrants. As capital tightens, many of these positions are becoming unsustainable, translating into a visible pipeline of assets seeking liquidity.’’

In 2025, ONGC NTPC Green, JSW, and Brookfield concluded deals worth a combined $4.7 billion. Global oil majors, meanwhile, are exploring exits. Shell continues to evaluate a sale of its Indian platform Sprng Energy, acquired in 2022 for $1.55 billion. In September 2025, Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said the company’s original $2 billion investment in Adani Green Energy had more than tripled in value. “If I was able to sell a quarter of my shares to recoup my $2 billion and to be neutral, I would be very happy. We are looking to opportunities.’’ BP has also launched a low-carbon divestment plan, including selling 50 per cent of Lightsource BP.

“Beyond PSU-driven consolidation, the next premium asset class will be full and dispatchable renewable energy and hybrid platforms that have cracked dispatchability at scale,’’ Aggarwal said.