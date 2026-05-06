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Andhra min lays foundation stone for Carrier Global's ₹1,000 cr AC facility

The facility is expected to generate employment and livelihood opportunities for around 3,000 people, both directly and indirectly, while strengthening the state's manufacturing ecosystem

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The project is part of the state government's broader push to position Andhra Pradesh as a major manufacturing and industrial hub

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Carrier Global's air-conditioner manufacturing facility at Sri City in Tirupati district, with the company set to invest ₹1,000 crore in the project.

The facility is expected to generate employment and livelihood opportunities for around 3,000 people, both directly and indirectly, while strengthening the state's manufacturing ecosystem.

"Lokesh laid the foundation stone for Carrier Global's ₹1,000 crore AC manufacturing facility in Sri City which marks another major step in Andhra Pradesh's industrial growth journey and will create large-scale employment opportunities," said an official press release.

The project is part of the state government's broader push to position Andhra Pradesh as a major manufacturing and industrial hub, particularly in advanced cooling and infrastructure-related sectors.

 

Carrier Global's investment is expected to further strengthen Sri City's growing ecosystem for air-conditioner and cooling equipment manufacturing, it said.

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The facility will support the expansion of allied industries and supplier networks while contributing to export-oriented manufacturing in the region.

Sri City has emerged as a major Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) manufacturing hub, attracting large investments and generating significant employment opportunities over the years.

The Andhra Pradesh government is focusing on attracting global companies through industry-friendly policies, infrastructure support and large-scale industrial corridors, the press release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government air conditioner market Tirupati

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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