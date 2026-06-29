Andhra Pradesh to soon allocate land for ₹20,000 cr rare-earth scheme

The state is pursuing an investment pipeline of around Rs 20,000 crore across upstream rare-earth processing and downstream magnet manufacturing, according to Sagili Shan Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

Of the total, around Rs 16,000 crore is expected to come from upstream processing projects, while downstream magnet manufacturing could account for another Rs 4,000 crore.

"We expect to complete the necessary approvals and land-allocation processes over the next four to six months, after which project developers can begin preparing sites for construction," Mohan told Business Standard in an interview.

The proposed projects are being evaluated in the Nellore-Tirupati region and around Visakhapatnam, where the state has identified suitable industrial land and logistics infrastructure.

The state is in discussions with international companies to establish an integrated rare-earth value chain covering both upstream processing and downstream magnet manufacturing.

"We are in discussions with several international players in the rare-earth and magnet manufacturing space, including companies from Japan and Canada. Some of these discussions have reached an advanced stage," Mohan said.

The initiative is part of the Centre's broader push to develop a domestic rare-earth ecosystem. In her Union Budget 2026-27 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would support dedicated rare-earth corridors in four states, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, covering activities from mining and processing to research and manufacturing of strategic minerals.

The corridor initiative also builds on the Union government's Rs 7,280 crore scheme to promote domestic manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs), approved by the Union Cabinet last November.

The push comes as India seeks to reduce dependence on imports, particularly from China, for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, and electronics and defence systems. Andhra Pradesh believes its mineral resources and coastal advantage position it to play a key role in reducing that dependence.

"India remains heavily dependent on imports for rare-earth magnets, with much of the ecosystem concentrated in China. Building a domestic supply chain has become strategically important for sectors ranging from electric vehicles to consumer electronics," Mohan said.

The state is banking on its beach sand mineral resources to anchor the proposed investments. "Andhra Pradesh is one of the states identified for beach sand mineral development, and we believe the state has the potential to play a significant role in India's rare-earth and magnet manufacturing ecosystem," he said.

According to Mohan, the proposed investments have been actively pursued by the state rather than emerging through unsolicited investor interest.

"These are not investments that came to us on their own. Our team has actively pursued companies in this sector because we see rare earths and magnets as a strategic opportunity for Andhra Pradesh and for India," he said.