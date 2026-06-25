Thursday, June 25, 2026 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Anil Ambani moves NCLAT against personal insolvency proceedings

Anil Ambani moves NCLAT against personal insolvency proceedings

Anil Ambani has moved NCLAT against the NCLT order admitting SBI's personal insolvency plea over guarantees linked to Reliance group company loans

Anil Ambani

Ambani's petition came for a hearing before a two-member bench comprising Justice Mohd Faiz Alam Khan and Barun Mitra. However, it was adjourned following the request from his lawyer.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Industrialist Anil Ambani has approached the appellate tribunal NCLAT, filing an appeal against the initiation of personal insolvency against him by the NCLT over the petition filed by public sector lender SBI.
 
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had on June 11, admitted a plea filed by the State Bank of India, seeking personal insolvency against Ambani over default of loans by his group firms - Reliance Communications (RCOM) and Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL).
 
He was the personal guarantor of the loans extended to his group firms.
 
Ambani's petition came for a hearing before a two-member bench comprising Justice Mohd Faiz Alam Khan and Barun Mitra. However, it was adjourned following the request from his lawyer.
   
"Having regard to the request made by Ld. Counsel for the appellant, list this matter on July 10, 2026, before the appropriate bench," said the NCLAT order dated June 24, 2026.

Also Read

Illustration: Binay Sinha

India's IBC gives lenders too much power, sidelines operational creditorspremium

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

NCLT declares Congress' Naseer Ahmed insolvent over ₹1,455 cr loan default

Anil Ambani

NCLT admits SBI's personal insolvency plea against Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani

NCLT admits SBI's plea to start insolvency process against Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani gets protection from coercive action in 'tax evasion' case

 
SBI had moved an application under section 95 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code before the NCLT, which allows creditors to start insolvency proceedings against debtors, including personal guarantors and partnership firms.
 
The leading public sector lender had claimed a default of about Rs 853.25 crore as of March 1, 2019, arising from personal guarantees executed by Anil Ambani for facilities extended to RCOM and RITL.
 
SBI had argued that despite approval of resolution plans for RCOM and RITL, its rights against the personal guarantor remained intact and enforceable.
 
Moreover, Resolution Professional (RP) in his Section 99 report, concluded that debt and default were established and that the personal guarantee continued to remain enforceable.
 
However, Ambani challenged the RP's report, arguing that the guarantee stood discharged after approval of the RCOM resolution plan. Moreover, he also alleged the report violated principles of natural justice.
 
The NCLT rejected Ambani's argument that the guarantee was void because it was executed after the loan account had become an NPA, noting that the NPA classification was retrospective and followed a restructuring process.
 
The tribunal in its order also noted SBI's contention that Ambani had filed multiple applications over the years, which delayed the progression of the insolvency proceedings.
 
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ambani said: "The order dated June 11 2026, passed by the NCLT, Mumbai, relates to a disputed personal guarantee allegedly extended by Ambani to the State Bank of India in 2016 - that is ten years ago - even before the promulgation of personal insolvency laws".
 
The underlying facility had been availed by Reliance Communications for the repayment of its borrowings from Chinese lenders, and Ambani derived no personal benefit from the said funds, he added.
   

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Broadband, telecom

Jio's 26GHz spectrum proposal for WiFi broadband faces Airtel pushbackpremium

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

Govt relaxes LPG distribution curbs for industrial users as Hormuz reopens

India, India AI, IIT Madras, Research Park

Odisha plans iconic IT park as ₹50K crore tech pipeline awaits infra boostpremium

Anil Kumar Singh, Chairman, CII Odisha State Council presenting a memento to Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister at CII Energy Conclave 2026 in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Odisha plans 11 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 amid investment surge

QR codes on drugs

Centre brings vaccines, anti-cancer drugs under QR code tracking regime

Topics : NCLAT Anil Ambani Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Passport is not proof of CitizenshipStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDadar Redevelopment DealVenezuela EarthquakeGTA 6 pre OrderFIFA World Cup Today ScheduleChina's New Ethnic LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance