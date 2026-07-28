Animal influencers may be one up on humans, with lessons for advertisers

The biggest driver is the human projection engine, which identifies and attributes human emotions and intentions to animals. This may include identifying loneliness, humour, or sarcasm with the expression of animals. This has a lesson for advertisers, says Sandeep Goyal, managing director, Rediffusion. “Today, ideas (and virality) do not have a formula,” he explains. “⁠Ideas are triggered very differently now, and their source may not be brands or their keepers.” The report explains that the insights were based on observations and hours of scrolling reels. It also takes pains to clarify that “no animal was interviewed in the process”.