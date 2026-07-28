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Animal influencers may be one up on humans, with lessons for advertisers

A report on the virality of animal pictures and videos points to an emerging trend in advertising

(From left) Punch the monkey and The Nihilistic Penguin
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(From left) Punch the monkey and The Nihilistic Penguin

Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 11:36 PM IST

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The internet is not a zoo. But an isolated penguin, a grumpy cat, and a lonely monkey are not just animals either. They are the new-age global icons, ruling the digital space with no scripts. A report released by Red Lab, a consumer research wing of advertising agency Rediffusion, shows that animals are now the face of virality and might have already beaten human influencers at the job.   According to the report, “Born to be Wild and Viral: Why the Internet Keeps Turning Animals Into Global Icons”, 98.5 per cent of social media users have watched animal videos in the recent period.
  The biggest driver is the human projection engine, which identifies and attributes human emotions and intentions to animals. This may include identifying loneliness, humour, or sarcasm with the expression of animals. This has a lesson for advertisers, says Sandeep Goyal, managing director, Rediffusion. “Today, ideas (and virality) do not have a formula,” he explains. “⁠Ideas are triggered very differently now, and their source may not be brands or their keepers.” The report explains that the insights were based on observations and hours of scrolling reels. It also takes pains to clarify that “no animal was interviewed in the process”. 
 
Animal kingdom 
  • 1.3 bn-6.5 bn: Cat pictures on the internet from 2010-2025
  • 3.5 mn: Active pet influencers as of early 2025
  • 398 mn: Posts viral with #dogs
  • 312 mn: Posts viral with #cats

  Pawprints: The global icons

Punch the monkey: On July 26, 2025, Punch was born at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan. The next day, his mother stopped caring for him. A zookeeper introduced a Djungelskog orangutan plushie, chosen specifically for its long hair and easy grip. Punch clung to it immediately 
Virality 
 
  • 100mn views within weeks
  • 131,000+ reels created under #HangInTherePunch
  • Zoo attendance in February 2026 doubled Y-o-Y with 9,600 entering over a single weekend

 

The Nihilistic Penguin: Filmmaker Werner Herzog captures an Adélie penguin breaking away from its colony and walking alone toward the Antarctic mountains 
Virality 
  • 50 mn + cumulative views across across TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Reddit, and X during its January 2026 run
  • On Jan 23, US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image mimicking the meme
  Source: Red Lab report, “Born to be Wild and Viral”
 
Topics : Animal Humans advertising