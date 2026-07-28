Animal influencers may be one up on humans, with lessons for advertisers
A report on the virality of animal pictures and videos points to an emerging trend in advertising
Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
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The internet is not a zoo. But an isolated penguin, a grumpy cat, and a lonely monkey are not just animals either. They are the new-age global icons, ruling the digital space with no scripts. A report released by Red Lab, a consumer research wing of advertising agency Rediffusion, shows that animals are now the face of virality and might have already beaten human influencers at the job. According to the report, “Born to be Wild and Viral: Why the Internet Keeps Turning Animals Into Global Icons”, 98.5 per cent of social media users have watched animal videos in the recent period.
Topics : Animal Humans advertising