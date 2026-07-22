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Home / Industry / News / Centre names Anurag Jain as new NITI Aayog chief executive officer

Centre names Anurag Jain as new NITI Aayog chief executive officer

The 1989-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre succeeds Nidhi Chibber, who was holding additional charge after B V R Subrahmanyam's exit

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 10:37 PM IST

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The Centre on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog for two years. He replaces Nidhi Chibber, who held the additional charge of CEO NITI Aayog after BVR Subrahmanyam demitted office.
 
According to an official order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment. Jain will assume charge with immediate effect.
 
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Anurag Jain, IAS (MP:1989), as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, till his approved tenure of extension in service and thereafter, for an overall period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the ACC order said.
   
The order further stated that Jain's appointment will be on the same terms and conditions as those applicable to his predecessor. As chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh, Jain was instrumental in framing almost 30 sector-specific investment policies covering nearly all facets of trade and industry.
 
Anurag Jain assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh on October 3, 2024. Following his retirement in 2025, he was granted a one-year extension in service. His extended tenure was scheduled to end on August 31, 2026. The state government expected to appoint a new Chief Secretary from October 1, but the selection process is now likely to be completed earlier.
 
On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh government appointed Ashok Barnwal, a 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Additional Chief Secretary in the state government, as the officiating Chief Secretary. Born in Gwalior in 1965, Anurag Jain is a 1989-batch IAS officer.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 10:31 PM IST

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