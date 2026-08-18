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Home / Industry / News / Who is Anurag Jain, the new NITI Aayog CEO succeeding BVR Subrahmanyam?

Who is Anurag Jain, the new NITI Aayog CEO succeeding BVR Subrahmanyam?

Anurag Jain recently served as Madhya Pradesh chief secretary, where he helped frame nearly 30 sector-specific investment policies covering trade and industry

Anurag Jain, NITI Aayog CEO, Anurag Jain IAS, NITI Aayog, NITI Aayog CEO, BVR Subrahmanyam, Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, 1989 batch IAS officer, Anurag Jain career, Anurag Jain profile

IAS Anurag Jain took charge as NITI Aayog CEO. (Photo: NITI Aayog/X)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

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Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, took charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog on Monday. The Union government approved his appointment last month for a period of two years, or until further orders.
 
Jain succeeds BVR Subrahmanyam. Nidhi Chhibber, director general of NITI Aayog's Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), had been holding additional charge of CEO after Subrahmanyam's tenure ended in February 2026.

A look at Anurag Jain’s academic accolades

Anurag Jain is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where he completed a BTech (Honours) in Electrical Engineering.  He later earned a master's degree in public administration from the Maxwell School in the United States.
 

Key roles in Madhya Pradesh and Centre

Jain began his administrative career in Madhya Pradesh as an assistant collector in Sagar in 1990. He later served as collector of Mandla, Mandsaur and Bhopal. He was secretary to then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2005 and later served as secretary, Information Technology.
 
As secretary to the chief minister, Jain was the “prime mover” behind the enactment of the Public Service Delivery Management Act in Madhya Pradesh, according to his official profile.

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He moved to the Centre in 2011 as joint secretary in the Department of Financial Services. His official profile credits him with conceptualising and implementing the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana during this tenure. He later served as joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) from 2015 to 2018.
 
Jain subsequently served as vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) before becoming secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in September 2021. He served in the post until April 2023, before taking charge as secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
 
Jain returned to Madhya Pradesh as chief secretary on October 3, 2024. During his tenure, he was involved in framing nearly 30 sector-specific investment policies covering different areas of trade and industry. The Centre granted him a one-year extension in service in 2025.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 1:40 PM IST