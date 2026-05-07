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Home / Industry / News / Apple, CleanMax join hands to invest ₹100 crore in India's energy sector

Apple, CleanMax join hands to invest ₹100 crore in India's energy sector

With the partnership, the entities aim to cater to the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment in the country with the deployment of clean energy projects

electricity, solar, power plant, green energy

The partnership reflects a shared long-term commitment towards enabling corporate clean energy transition.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

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CleanMax and Apple have partnered to invest ₹100 crore for the development of energy projects across various locations in India.

With the partnership, the entities aim to cater to the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment in the country with the deployment of clean energy projects, CleanMax said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

"Apple and CleanMax have entered into a strategic co-investment transaction aimed at accelerating decarbonisation within India's Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector through scaled renewable energy deployment," the statement said.

The partnership reflects a shared long-term commitment towards enabling corporate clean energy transition, advancing low-carbon infrastructure, and supports Apple's broader carbon neutrality goals, CleanMax said.

 

Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director and Founder, CleanMax, said, "We expand our partnership with Apple yet again. At CleanMax, we see ourselves as a long-term net-zero partner to corporates"  Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd (CleanMax) is a renewable energy company for the commercial and industrial sector, across India, the Middle East, and South-East Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Apple Cleanmax Solar energy industry

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

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