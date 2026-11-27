Apple India has leased nearly 12,000 square feet (sq ft) of retail space at Lake Shore Mall in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally, bringing its retail footprint across seven stores in the country to 77,912 sq ft. The store, scheduled to open on December 10, will mark the American technology giant’s entry into Hyderabad.

According to property registration documents accessed by Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the technology giant signed a fresh lease for 10 years and nine months, starting April 15, 2026, with an option to renew for an additional five years.

Under the lease agreement, the technology giant is leasing space on the lower ground and ground floors of the Hyderabad mall.

The deal terms include a monthly rent of ₹18.5 lakh for an area spanning 11,890 sq ft. The rent will be paid quarterly at ₹55.51 lakh, translating to a rate of ₹155.50 per sq ft per month.

Apple Kukatpally will join the company’s growing network of stores in India, including Apple BKC and Apple Borivali in Mumbai, Apple Saket and Apple Noida in Delhi-NCR, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

Before the Hyderabad addition, Apple’s latest store opened in February 2026 at Oberoi Sky City Mall in Mumbai’s Borivali, spanning 12,616 sq ft. That store was the company’s sixth in India and second in Mumbai.

With the addition of the Hyderabad store, Apple’s retail footprint across these seven malls in India will reach 77,912 sq ft. This includes 7,997 sq ft at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, 20,806 sq ft at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, 8,418 sq ft at Select Citywalk in Delhi, 8,240 sq ft at DLF Mall of India in Noida, and 7,945 sq ft at The Kopa in Pune.

The store’s barricade, unveiled ahead of the opening, features a pearl-inspired Apple logo against iridescent tones, drawing on Hyderabad’s identity as the ‘City of Pearls’ and its centuries-old tradition of pearl processing and refining.

The city, a leading centre for technology and entrepreneurship, also houses Apple’s research and development and retail customer care teams. Apple has been looking to expand its presence in India, which the company has described as a market with significant growth potential.