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Home / Industry / News / Apraava Energy acquires Raigad transmission project SPV in Maharashtra

Apraava Energy acquires Raigad transmission project SPV in Maharashtra

The project will involve 400 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and a pooling station, enabling reliable supply to pumped storage plants and evacuation of 3 GW of power

power, power sector

The project involves the setting up of 400 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and a pooling station

Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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Apraava Energy has acquired Raigad Power Transmission Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to develop an intrastate transmission project across Pune and Raigad districts in Maharashtra.
 
The project involves the setting up of 400 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and a pooling station.
 
The company said the project will enable reliable power supply to potential pumped storage plants (PSPs) and facilitate the evacuation of 3 gigawatts (GW) of power in Raigad district.
  

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Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra News Power Transmission

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 2:46 PM IST