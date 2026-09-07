Arnya launches ₹750-crore preferred equity fund with Casagrand Premier

Mumbai-based Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors has launched a ₹750-crore Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) in partnership with Casagrand Premier Builder, with the fund primarily focused on residential investments across Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The fund, Arnya Real Estate Fund III – Preferred Capital, will invest ₹75 crore-₹200 crore across around eight to 10 projects. It has been curated exclusively for projects to be developed by Casagrand, which will be responsible for their end-to-end execution.

Casagrand has also committed a minimum of ₹75 crore or 15 per cent of the fund corpus, whichever is higher, to ensure alignment of interests with fund investors, according to the company.

The fund will provide institutional and sophisticated investors exposure to real estate development margins through a preferred-equity investment structure.

Under the structure, preferred equity refers to preferential treatment given to investors’ capital as part of the fund structuring. Investors get the first right over profits from the underlying projects as well as distribution proceeds at the fund level, according to the company.

Founded in 2023, Arnya said this is its third fund and that it has built a platform managing approximately ₹3,000 crore across multiple real estate strategies.

The fund has been structured as a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered Category II AIF with an investor-first cash-flow waterfall, where capital and returns are distributed to investors before residual distributions accrue to the developer.

“We see institutional capital playing an increasingly important role in the long-term growth of residential real estate. Our approach is to build enduring partnerships with institutional capital providers who share our focus on disciplined execution, transparency and aligned objectives. Casagrand’s partnership with Arnya reflects this approach, we believe this will create a scalable, long-term platform to support high quality real estate developments across Southern India,” said Arun Mn, founder, chairman and managing director, Casagrand Premier Builder Limited.

“India's residential real estate sector has entered a structurally stronger phase, driven by regulatory reforms, increasing formalisation and sustained demand for organised developers. At the same time, institutional investors are looking for investment strategies that offer an improved balance between risk and return. We are focused on building structured investment products that seek to create a balance between risk and return, while aligning interests of both investors and development partners,” said Sharad Mittal, founder and chief executive officer, Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors.

IPO-bound Casagrand has a portfolio of over 88 million square feet (msf) across more than 180 projects.

As of June 30, 2026, Casagrand had delivered 103 completed projects encompassing 21.79 msf of saleable area. It had 57 ongoing projects spanning 44.10 msf of saleable area and 21 forthcoming projects with an estimated saleable area of 23.81 msf.

The company’s projects span Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Pune and Dubai.

Arnya expects the strategy to appeal to family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, institutions and sophisticated investors seeking diversified exposure to India’s residential real estate market through a regulated institutional investment platform.

Earlier this year, Arnya announced the first close of its residential equity fund at more than ₹1,030 crore. The firm is building a real estate investment platform across multiple strategies spanning debt, equity, preferred capital and core assets.