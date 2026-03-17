Asia LNG spot prices may hit $14/mmbtu on West Asia crisis: Rystad Energy

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is likely to remain minimal through early April, with LNG production in Qatar and the UAE gradually returning to full capacity only by the second half of May, the research firm said.

“The current price environment is likely to persist as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, with additional upside if oil prices rise further,” it added. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime chokepoint between Iran and Oman through which significant volumes of energy cargoes transit.

Around 900,000 tonnes of intra-Gulf LNG imports are impacted as Qatari LNG cannot flow to Kuwait, and external supply cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the report said. State-run QatarEnergy has halted LNG production due to attacks on its facilities.

Before the outbreak of the Iran war, global LNG supply additions were robust, with year-on-year growth exceeding 30 million tonnes (mt), led by increased output from the US, Canada and Australia. The temporary loss of supplies from Qatar and the UAE is estimated at around 11 mt, leaving a net increase of over 25 mt in LNG production, said Rystad.