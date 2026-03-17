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Home / Industry / News / Asia LNG spot prices may hit $14/mmbtu on West Asia crisis: Rystad Energy

Asia LNG spot prices may hit $14/mmbtu on West Asia crisis: Rystad Energy

Asian LNG spot prices may rise to $14/mmbtu in 2026 amid West Asia conflict, with Strait of Hormuz disruptions curbing supply and keeping shipping traffic constrained

LNG, NATURAL GAS, OIL SECTOR
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Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

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The spot prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia are likely to climb to $14 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) from around $10 per mmbtu, an increase of 40 per cent, on account of the conflict in West Asia, said Norway-based Rystad Energy in a report on Tuesday.
 
Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is likely to remain minimal through early April, with LNG production in Qatar and the UAE gradually returning to full capacity only by the second half of May, the research firm said.
 
“The current price environment is likely to persist as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, with additional upside if oil prices rise further,” it added. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime chokepoint between Iran and Oman through which significant volumes of energy cargoes transit.
 
Around 900,000 tonnes of intra-Gulf LNG imports are impacted as Qatari LNG cannot flow to Kuwait, and external supply cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the report said. State-run QatarEnergy has halted LNG production due to attacks on its facilities.
 
Before the outbreak of the Iran war, global LNG supply additions were robust, with year-on-year growth exceeding 30 million tonnes (mt), led by increased output from the US, Canada and Australia. The temporary loss of supplies from Qatar and the UAE is estimated at around 11 mt, leaving a net increase of over 25 mt in LNG production, said Rystad.
 
The outlook assumes no disruption to Omani LNG exports. However, these supplies remain at risk after Iran’s reported attack on Sohar, with some LNG buyers understood to be avoiding the region altogether.
 
Topics : LNG price Liquefied Natural Gas Qatar