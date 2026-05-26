Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / AU Real Estate targets ₹1,600 crore sales from Ghaziabad housing project

AU Real Estate targets ₹1,600 crore sales from Ghaziabad housing project

The NCR-based developer plans to develop 831 residential units in Ghaziabad with an estimated investment of Rs 1,200 crore and completion targeted by 2031

real estate

Representative Image

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NCR-based developer AU Real Estate on Monday said it is targeting ₹1,600 crore from its 5.6-acre residential development in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.
 
Scheduled for completion by 2031, the development will include three towers comprising 831 residential units, with an estimated investment of ₹1,200 crore.
 
People in the know told Business Standard that ticket prices for the development will range from ₹1.52 crore to ₹2.71 crore, with residences offered at an introductory base price of ₹6,900 per square foot.
 
They added that the land parcel for the project was secured through a competitive auction conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad at a transaction value of ₹336 crore.
   
“The project will be developed by Cosmos REIT, a 100 per cent subsidiary of AU Real Estate,” said Ashish Agarwal, director at AU Real Estate.

Also Read

real estate, MUFG

Brigade expects ₹850 cr revenue from 5.6-acre housing project in Hyderabad

Strait of Hormuz

Mounting costs turn the heat on India Inc amid West Asia conflictpremium

Office real estate investment trusts (Reits), Office Reits

Five listed Reits in India distributed over ₹2,500 crore in Q4FY26

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO-South, Puravankara

Puravankara eyes ₹2,000 crore investment in FY27, bullish on demand

real estate

Kalpataru signs cluster redevelopment project with ₹1,250 cr GDV in MMR

 
He added that the project would benefit from its position along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and connectivity with Noida, Indirapuram, Delhi, and major corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
The firm had recently acquired selling rights for 609 residential units at stalled Amrapali projects — Aspire Leisure Valley and Aspire Centurion Park in Noida-Greater Noida — for ₹1,069 crore from the state-run NBCC.
 
Earlier, AU Real Estate had also secured selling rights for Aspire Silicon City, another NBCC-helmed Amrapali project, for ₹1,468 crore.
 
Both rights were acquired in a bulk sale through an e-auction held by NBCC after it had stated its inability to conduct retail sales of the units in time.
 

More From This Section

Cement

After stable Q4, cement firms feel the grind over West Asia conflictpremium

ac

'Power consumers in India can save ₹2.5 trillion by doubling AC efficiency'

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Electronics makers want govt action to assess twin Chinese decreespremium

Telecom sector

Centre looks to untangle cyber compliance, audit knots for telcospremium

pharmachart

Indian drugmakers deepen US bets despite decline in pharma exportspremium

Topics : Real Estate REIT Housing market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table