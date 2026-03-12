Aurum PropTech sells Navi Mumbai commercial assets to fund AI push

Aurum PropTech has approved the sale of two commercial buildings in Navi Mumbai for ₹112 crore and will use the funds to prepay debt and strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Property technology companyhas approved the sale of two commercial buildings in Navi Mumbai for ₹112 crore and will use the funds to prepay debt and strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Aurum PropTech informed in a regulatory filing that its board approved the sale of buildings Q5 and Q6 located at Navi Mumbai’s Millennium Business Park. “The assets have a book value of ₹27 crore, and the transaction will generate a substantial profit,” it added.

The two towers together hold 142,000 square feet of leasable space and had come into Aurum’s portfolio as part of its acquisition of insurance technology company Majesco in 2021.

The transaction is expected to be consummated by June 30, 2026, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Following the completion of the transaction, Aurum PropTech said it is likely to become debt-free, as the sale proceeds will be used to prepay the Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) facility of ₹56 crore.

The company added the transaction forms part of its broader strategic shift towards AI-driven proptech platforms.

Commenting on the plan, Omkar Shetye, executive director at Aurum PropTech, said that the company plans to deploy AI across its core segments of rental, distribution and capital.

The firm added it will commit significant capital towards building advanced AI capabilities across the real estate ecosystem.

“AI will enhance tenant acquisition, enable dynamic pricing, improve property management, and automate leasing processes in the rental housing segment,” said Shetye.

The proceeds from the transaction will further strengthen the growing AI investment pool and support the accelerated development of intelligent digital infrastructure for the real estate sector.