Average housing prices along the Yamuna Expressway in Delhi-NCR have jumped 2.5 times in the last four years as better infrastructure drives consumer demand, according to Square Yards.

Real estate consultant Square Yards on Thursday released a report 'India's Next Growth Corridor: Yamuna Expressway'.

The consultant noted that the housing prices along Yamuna Expressway have increased at 27 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) between 2022 and 2026.

The average price for an apartment is ₹9,500 per sq ft currently as against ₹8,900 per sq ft in 2025, ₹8,000 per sq ft in 2024, ₹5,000 per sq ft in 2023 and ₹3,700 per sq ft in 2022.

The report examines the 165-km, six-lane, access-controlled expressway connecting Greater Noida and Agra.

Square Yards has identified around 200 residential projects underway in the corridor.

The housing market includes a range of price points, with apartment prices between ₹75 lakh and ₹5 crore and estimated rental yields of about 2.20 per cent per annum.

Its product mix also includes plotted developments that attract early-stage investors and villas aimed at the premium segment.

Rahul Purohit, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Square Yards, said, "This region, once known for its relatively affordable property prices, is witnessing a significant shift driven by large-scale infrastructure development, improved connectivity, and major investments." He said the Yamuna Expressway corridor is emerging as a premium property market.

"Going forward, some areas along the corridor could see substantial price appreciation and potentially rival, or even surpass, established markets such as Gurugram," Purohit said.

Operational since 2012, the Yamuna Expressway has reduced the Noida-Agra journey significantly. The corridor spans six districts in Uttar Pradesh and falls under the Yamuna Expressway in Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Its population is projected to reach 3.5 million (35 lakh) by 2031, the consultant said.

Square Yards' report positions the corridor as Delhi-NCR's "affordability bridge," offering more accessible entry points than mature, higher-priced markets such as Noida and Gurugram.

The consultant has cautioned that the corridor is still evolving.

Infrastructure gaps and uneven development across sectors could limit near-term occupancy and investment, Square Yards said.