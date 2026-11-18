Bajaj Finserv Intelligence and Pennant Technologies have together invested nearly $4 million in Indian artificial intelligence (AI) research firm Soket AI, as the financial services group looks to strengthen its presence in indigenous AI research and develop applications for regulated sectors, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Bajaj Finance, through Bajaj Finserv Intelligence, has invested approximately $2 million in Soket AI. Pennant Technologies, an investee company of Bajaj Finance, has invested an additional $2 million in the same funding round.

Soket AI is developing indigenous large language models (LLMs) focused on mathematics, coding and reasoning. Backed by the government's IndiaAI Mission, the company has launched EKA-1, a 26-billion-parameter foundation model under its flagship Project EKA initiative.

Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv, said, “Through Bajaj Finserv Intelligence, we are investing in indigenous research that meets these requirements while applying advanced AI to real-world business challenges. Our investment in Soket AI reflects our commitment to strengthening India’s sovereign AI capabilities and building scalable solutions for India and the world.”

The investment comes as financial services companies increasingly explore AI applications in areas such as lending, customer service, risk assessment and cybersecurity, while seeking greater control over sensitive customer data and technology infrastructure.

The partnership is expected to facilitate applied AI research, enterprise applications and capability building by combining Bajaj Finance's financial services expertise with Soket AI's foundational research capabilities.

“At Bajaj Finance, FinAI is reshaping how we build, operate and scale our business. The next phase of AI will be defined by outcomes delivered at sustainable cost. Soket AI's efficient reasoning-led models can make advanced AI economically viable for financial services, while allowing us to deploy it securely within our own infrastructure, with full control over data,” said Rajeev Jain, vice-chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finance.

Under Project EKA, Soket AI envisages developing frontier-scale models in the hundreds of billions to trillion-parameter categories.

The initiative aims to support more than 100 languages, including Indian and Global South languages, as well as programming languages.

The company's research also focuses on cost-efficient model training and deployment, and enabling organisations to run AI systems on their own infrastructure, including on-premise environments.

Pennant Technologies, which provides AI-powered lending solutions to banks and financial institutions, said the partnership would allow its teams to deepen research into AI agents and sovereign language models that regulated institutions can deploy while retaining control over their data and decisions.

Soket AI has also launched Loop, an open-source agentic harness designed to execute long-running tasks.

Bajaj Finserv Intelligence is the group's initiative focused on applied research and innovation.

Its model includes investments in startups, academic collaborations and in-house specialists, with a five-to-10-year horizon for developing scalable technology solutions.