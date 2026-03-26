Bankers suggest moratorium for MSMEs, mid-corporates amid West Asia crisis

An opt-in framework is being suggested, wherein borrowers facing cash flow stress can voluntarily avail themselves of the moratorium, instead of banks assessing stress on a case-by-case basis before extending relief, sources added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed a moratorium on debt repayments due to the widespread disruption to businesses and the consequent strain on cash flows. Bankers said a similar arrangement could be considered if the conflict in West Asia continues, as many industries are likely to face challenges.

The banking regulator has sought data from banks on their exposure to the region and the industries that may be affected. The Centre has also taken stock of the situation, and banks have been asked to provide their suggestions, which they are currently submitting, sources said.

“They (RBI) are working out something with the government [on a relief package], as this is a special situation. If the current situation persists, many industries could face significant challenges. In such cases, due to cash flows getting impacted, some form of moratorium could be given, which would help them tide over the situation for a short period, say one or two months, until conditions begin to normalise,” said a senior banker at a state-owned bank.

“The ceramic cluster in Morbi has been severely impacted, as it relies entirely on gas for tile manufacturing. Similarly, glass industries, particularly those involved in bangle making, are facing disruptions. Rice exporters, especially those dependent on markets in the Middle East, are also being affected. In addition, sectors such as fertilisers are experiencing challenges,” the person said.

Bankers said there are no asset quality issues in their loan portfolio so far. If the conflict continues, then such issues may arise during the April–June quarter.

According to RBI data, as of January 31, 2026, banks’ micro, small, and medium portfolio is to the tune of ₹14.57 trillion.

“What we are suggesting is an opt-in framework, meaning that any customer facing difficulty can choose to avail of the relief. Assessing each customer individually to determine whether they are under stress would be difficult, as this responsibility would fall on branches and relationship managers,” the banker quoted above said.