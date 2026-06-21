Beauty online market places push for growth with their in-house brands

Experts and analysts say that while profitability is better with private labels, both companies have also chosen to acquire brands to drive their in-house brands business.

“With private labels, margins are better. It also helps both companies plug the gap in the market where other brands are not present,” Devangshu Dutta, chief executive officer (CEO) of Third Eyesight, told Business Standard.

He explained that even when launching in-house brands, companies need to invest in research and development of the products as well.

Harish Bijoor, brand and business strategy consultant at Harish Bijoor Consults, said that margins are better for platforms with in-house brands.

He also explained, “Typically, most companies are getting insular. The idea is to own brands and own the profits from those brands. When you are a marketplace, you put in effort for other brands. This strategy helps marketplaces lock in profits instead of losing out to other brands that sell on the platform.”

At its annual general meeting on Friday, Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd , and non-executive director, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), said while talking about Tira, “We will scale our own brands to consumers across India and beyond, ensuring Indian beauty products stand proudly alongside the world's leading global giants.” Its in-house brands include Puraveda, Pahadi Local and haircare brand Anomaly, which was recently acquired from actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It co-created skincare and make-up brand Akind with Mira Rajput Kapoor, and its portfolio also includes Nails Our Way and Dream Immerse Play.

This is in line with what Nykaa's management said at its investor day held on Thursday.

The management of Nykaa outlined an ambitious roadmap to become a $5 billion-plus beauty and lifestyle business . Within this, the growth of Nykaa's House of Brands is expected to be significant.

The management aims to build the largest house of brands business in India by FY30. It has guided towards a net sales value (NSV) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 per cent over FY26-30, taking NSV from Rs 1,700 crore in FY26 to Rs 5,000 crore by FY30.

The House of Nykaa gross merchandise value (GMV) grew by over 65 per cent in FY26, with Rs 1,700 crore of NSV and an improvement in profitability.

According to a Motilal Oswal report on the company's focus on growing its in-house brands business, “House of Brands is expected to grow faster than the core marketplace business and become a meaningfully larger contributor to group revenues and profits by FY30. We believe profit contribution is expected to increase disproportionately, given the higher gross margins, stronger pricing control, and lower dependence on third-party brands.”

The report also said that Nykaa's platform creates a structural incubation advantage. “Fashion today serves ~300,000 styles across categories, while customer discovery increasingly happens through content, personalisation, and creator-led commerce. This allows the company to identify emerging brands and categories early, before allocating capital behind them,” the report added.

According to the fourth quarter of FY26, House of Nykaa now has 12 brands across beauty and fashion categories at various growth stages and has made two successful acquisitions — Dot & Key and Earth Rhythm. Dot & Key has grown 13 times over the last three years, while Kay Beauty has grown three times during the same period, the company said.

The reason for focusing on growing its own brands is clear: it helps improve margins. In the fourth quarter, the company said that the strong performance of House of Nykaa positively impacted margins. “With gross margin improving by 132 basis points in FY26, led by strong performance of House of Nykaa and improved service income across businesses,” said P Ganesh, chief financial officer (CFO), FSN E-Commerce Ventures.