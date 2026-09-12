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Bengal CM Suvendu pitches business-friendly climate to industrialists

Adhikari said industrialisation would help generate employment in the state, where, he claimed, a large number of educated youths were without jobs

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (File photo from PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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The West Bengal government on Saturday invited industrialists and business groups to invest in the state, asserting that the new government was working to create a conducive business environment through new policies and incentives.

Speaking at a summit organised by a news channel, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government would soon unveil new industrial and land policies and amendments to the land ceiling Act, along with a package of incentives for investors, though he did not give a timeline or further details.

Adhikari said industrialisation would help generate employment in the state, where, he claimed, a large number of educated youths were without jobs.

 

He also claimed that nearly one crore migrant labourers from the state were currently working outside.

"This is a truly patriotic government functioning properly. We are working on the industrial policy, the industrial land policy, the Land Ceiling Act, incentives and other investor-related measures. The roadmap is being prepared, and we will launch it soon," he said before leaving for Delhi to attend the BRICS summit.

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Citing progress over the past four months, Adhikari said he had visited several locations for 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking) ceremonies and cited the expansion of several projects as an example of ongoing investment. He also referred to dairy cooperative Amul in the context of industrial activity in the state.

Adhikari said the foundation stone for a 2,000-bed hospital by the Adani Group would be laid on September 24.

He also said he would meet the Ambani family in the near future and claimed that they had assured him of working together for the development of the state.

The chief minister said the state government would soon hand over land for 33 projects.

Describing his government as "pro-business," Adhikari pledged to put an end to "cut money" syndicates and extortion practices that he alleged had affected businesses operating in the state.

He appealed to industrialists to come forward and invest, asserting that conditions in the state were becoming conducive for business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal business

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST