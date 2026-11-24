Southeast Asia is emerging as the preferred international air travel destination for Indian travellers during the year-end holiday period. Thailand leads international air travel bookings, followed by Colombo, which has overtaken Dubai and Phuket to secure the second spot.

Vietnam and Japan have also seen a sharp increase in demand, according to Cleartrip’s PeekABoo Trends Tracker, which tracked travel trends for November 20 to December 31, 2026.

Hanoi recorded the highest year-on-year (YoY) growth in bookings at 44.6 per cent, followed by Phu Quoc at 33.2 per cent and Tokyo at 22.2 per cent. Hong Kong and Colombo registered growth of 14.1 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively.

On the domestic front, Bengaluru has overtaken Delhi to become the most popular destination for air travel during the period, recording 6.2 per cent YoY growth. Other popular domestic destinations include Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi and Chennai.

Hanoi 44.60% Phu Quoc 33.20% Tokyo 22.20% Hong Kong 14.10% Colombo 9.70% Singapore 2.00% Foreign Destinations that saw the sharpest YoY growth While all four hotel tiers — budget, mid-range, premium and luxury — recorded strong double- or triple-digit growth this year, the mid-range and premium tiers remained the largest volume drivers.

Air: Bengaluru overtook Delhi as the #1 domestic flight destination in 2026 (+6.2% YoY) Top Bus Routes (2026): YoY Bangalore-Hyderabad 170.00% Bangalore-Goa 257.10% Hyderabad-Bangalore 171.40% Table 2 : Popular Indian destinations

Top Train Routes

New Delhi–Bengaluru; Bengaluru–New Delhi New Delhi–Patna; Patna–New Delhi Varanasi–New Delhi; New Delhi–Varanasi

Gen Z is the fastest-growing age cohort across every single vertical.

25–34-year-olds remain the largest booking group overall.

Source: Cleartrip’s PeekABoo Trends Tracker