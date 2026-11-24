Bengaluru overtakes Delhi as top domestic destination for year-end trips
Thailand leads international air travel bookings, while Colombo overtakes Dubai and Phuket to secure the second spot; Vietnam and Japan also see a sharp rise in demand
Hemlata Samant New Delhi
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Southeast Asia is emerging as the preferred international air travel destination for Indian travellers during the year-end holiday period. Thailand leads international air travel bookings, followed by Colombo, which has overtaken Dubai and Phuket to secure the second spot.
Vietnam and Japan have also seen a sharp increase in demand, according to Cleartrip’s PeekABoo Trends Tracker, which tracked travel trends for November 20 to December 31, 2026.
Hanoi recorded the highest year-on-year (YoY) growth in bookings at 44.6 per cent, followed by Phu Quoc at 33.2 per cent and Tokyo at 22.2 per cent. Hong Kong and Colombo registered growth of 14.1 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively.
On the domestic front, Bengaluru has overtaken Delhi to become the most popular destination for air travel during the period, recording 6.2 per cent YoY growth. Other popular domestic destinations include Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi and Chennai.
While all four hotel tiers — budget, mid-range, premium and luxury — recorded strong double- or triple-digit growth this year, the mid-range and premium tiers remained the largest volume drivers. Foreign Destinations that saw the sharpest YoY growth
|Hanoi
|44.60%
|Phu Quoc
|33.20%
|Tokyo
|22.20%
|Hong Kong
|14.10%
|Colombo
|9.70%
|Singapore
|2.00%
Table 2 : Popular Indian destinationsTop Train Routes
|Air:
|Bengaluru overtook Delhi as the #1 domestic flight destination in 2026 (+6.2% YoY)
|Top Bus Routes (2026):
|YoY
|Bangalore-Hyderabad
|170.00%
|Bangalore-Goa
|257.10%
|Hyderabad-Bangalore
|171.40%
|New Delhi–Bengaluru; Bengaluru–New Delhi
|New Delhi–Patna; Patna–New Delhi
|Varanasi–New Delhi; New Delhi–Varanasi
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First Published: Nov 24 2026 | 8:26 PM IST