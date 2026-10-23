Bharat Biotech to cut malaria vaccine price by 40% under Gavi deal

Pharma major Bharat Biotech International (BBIL) will cut the price of its malaria vaccine Mosqivac by around 40 per cent under an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF.

The move is expected to generate $50 million in savings for immunisation programmes between 2027 and 2029 and help protect an additional one million children, the company said in a statement.

Developed by GSK, RTS,S/AS01, marketed as Mosqivac by BBIL, was the first malaria vaccine recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021.

Bharat Biotech manufactures the vaccine following a technology transfer from GSK.

The agreement will be executed by UNICEF and financially backed by Gavi, the company said.

Under the agreement, the price of the vaccine will fall to €5.50 per dose from early 2027.

The current price for Mosqivac under the Gavi-funded programme is €9.30 per dose.

Bharat Biotech and GSK have invested $200 million in manufacturing capacity, product development and technology transfer to expand supply and reduce production costs, according to the announcement.

Demand for malaria vaccines has exceeded initial forecasts as vaccination programmes have expanded across African countries.

UNICEF has procured and delivered more than 74 million doses, while Gavi-funded malaria vaccination programmes have been integrated into routine immunisation in 25 African countries.

The price reduction comes as global health programmes face declining international aid funding.

Gavi aims to vaccinate an additional 50 million children against malaria by 2030.

Malaria caused an estimated 282 million cases and 610,000 deaths globally in 2024, with Africa accounting for up to 95 per cent of cases and deaths, according to the announcement.

Children under five accounted for around 74 per cent of malaria deaths in the region.

A complete four-dose course of RTS,S/AS01 reduces malaria cases by about 75 per cent when administered seasonally in areas with high seasonal transmission, according to Bharat Biotech.