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Bhumika Realty sees Faridabad land investment topping ₹1K cr by March 2027

Bhumika Realty expects its Faridabad land investment to exceed Rs 1,000 crore by March 2027, including over Rs 550 crore invested in the city during the past 12 months.

Bhumika Realty | Image: Company's Website

Bhumika Realty expects its cumulative land investment in Faridabad to exceed ₹1,000 crore by March 2027, after investing over ₹550 crore in the city during the past 12 months | Image: Company's Website

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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Delhi-NCR-based Bhumika Realty expects its cumulative land investment in Faridabad to cross Rs 1,000 crore by March 2027, including over Rs 550 crore invested in the city over the past 12 months, the group announced on Wednesday.
 
“Our investments reflect our long-term confidence in Faridabad’s growth potential. With over Rs 550 crore invested in the past 12 months, we expect our cumulative land investment in the city to exceed Rs 1,000 crore by March 2027,” Uddhav Poddar, chairman and managing director of Bhumika Group, said.
 
The company said it is expanding its presence across residential, plotted and mixed-use developments.
 
“We remain focused on building a diversified real estate portfolio through institutional partnerships and disciplined execution,” Poddar added.
  
As part of its expansion, the company has inaugurated a 15,000 sq ft experience centre at ICON, its flagship mixed-use development on Delhi–Mathura Road, featuring a sample apartment. Construction at the project is underway.

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The company has also acquired land across multiple sectors in Faridabad. Its plotted development in Sector 114 has received its development licence and is awaiting Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) registration.
 
The group’s current portfolio includes ICON in Faridabad and Urban Square in Udaipur, alongside a pipeline of residential and plotted developments. Bhumika Realty is the real estate arm of Bhumika Group.
 
The company’s growth is supported by institutional partnerships, including a Rs 170 crore funding arrangement with BGO for ICON and a Rs 500 crore platform with Blackstone-backed ASK Property Fund for plotted development opportunities. An initial investment of Rs 125 crore has been deployed in Faridabad.
 
ICON has also secured approximately 100,000 sq ft of retail leasing, with brands including Lifestyle, PVR INOX, Samsung and an Apple reseller.
 
Faridabad’s improving connectivity with the wider NCR and ongoing infrastructure development continue to support its long-term investment outlook, the company said.

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 6:50 PM IST