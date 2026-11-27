Recent high-value transactions include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment of around ₹3,000 crore in Prestige Hospitality Ventures for a 27 per cent stake, marking the Canadian investment giant’s first direct investment in Indian hospitality.

Warburg Pincus has invested around ₹960 crore in Fleur Hotels — the entity that will be demerged from Lemon Tree Hotels — while buying out a 41.09 per cent stake in Fleur Hotels from Dutch pension fund APG.

Strategic investments also include those by owners such as Brookfield, which owns Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, listed on the BSE last year, while Blackstone co-owns another listed hotel developer, Ventive Hospitality, with Pune-based Panchshil Realty.

Data from JLL Research projects that deal transactions will touch $1.1 billion by the end of this calendar year (CY 2026), up 94 per cent from 2025 levels and more than tenfold from $100 million in 2022.

According to Ambit Capital, smaller cities attracted 60 per cent of investments in January-June this year, as investors bet early on markets set to benefit from new airports, expressways, and growing demand for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

“Luxury and upscale hotels continued to dominate investment activity. More than 29,000 hotel keys were signed in the first half (H1) of CY 2026. Management contracts made up 77 per cent of signings, which shows brands growing on an asset-light basis,” said Karan Khanna, lead analyst for aviation, small and midcaps, and hotels and properties, Ambit Capital.

Puneet Chhatwal, CEO and MD of Indian Hotels Company Limited, said that inflow of this capital was required to address the demand-supply gap. “It is time that institutional capital comes into India. The investment looks very safe because you can generate good returns here. It will help accelerate growth of supply in India, which is badly needed.”

Khanna added that several factors were driving the sector’s growth prospects, primarily the supply-demand gap. Premium room supply is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5-6 per cent from 2024-25 to 2027-28, against demand growth of 8-10 per cent. “That gap gives hotels pricing power,” he said.

“The convergence of institutional capital, evidenced by nearly $445 million in strategic platform investments, robust consolidation activity through marquee acquisitions, and sustained signing momentum of more than 29,000 keys in H1 CY 2026 alone, positions Indian hospitality for a multi-year growth trajectory. With limited availability of institutional-grade assets, strong operational fundamentals, and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code-led opportunities unlocking distressed asset value, we anticipate competitive bidding to intensify,” said Gaurav Sharma, managing director, hotels, India, and senior director, hotels capital markets, Asia, JLL.

In an October 14 report, Sharma observed that the sector’s appeal had extended beyond current performance metrics to encompass India’s consumption story, with emerging destinations and experiential leisure reshaping investment opportunities for the coming years.

JLL’s data further showed that investors favoured operational hotels, particularly in the luxury segment, followed by upscale properties. Branded assets with strong operating fundamentals dominated deal flow, while management contracts accounted for 77 per cent of new signings. Large-format hotels with more than 250 keys saw particularly strong activity, with 15 signings in H1 CY 2026 compared with just five in the year-ago period.

Short-term metrics are backing this investment thesis. Industry revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 13-15 per cent year-on-year in July-September. “RevPAR across our coverage grew 7-30 per cent in the second quarter (July-September/Q2) of 2026-27 (FY27),” Khanna added.

International property consultants point to substantial liquidity among listed hotel companies as another driver of deal flow. With initial public offering proceeds being used to pare debt, listed companies have the financial capacity to acquire assets.

“Fee income from managed hotels is predictable, and institutions value that kind of income more highly. Developers are entering hotels. Prestige, Brigade, and Embassy are building hotels as part of mixed-use projects,” he added.

Chanakya Chakravarti, a global real estate investor and capital strategist, told Business Standard that the fundamentals of India’s hospitality sector were changing the risk-return equation, as better pricing, professional revenue management, and established brands improved cash flow visibility.

“India’s hospitality opportunity is being driven by a broadening demand base: domestic leisure, pilgrimage, weddings, and events are complementing corporate travel. Hotels are critical infrastructure for India to realise its immense business and tourist potential over the next two decades, and the operating indicators remain firm,” he said.

The listing of four hotel platforms over the past three to four years — Chalet, Samhi, Schloss (Leela), and Ventive — has created monetisation opportunities for institutional private equity and family office investors.

“Institutional capital is increasingly buying hotel operating platforms with stabilised cash flow streams, rather than individual hotels. That is what turns hospitality into an investable asset class. The test is whether these listings and cash yields hold as a supply pipeline close to existing stock opens,” Chakravarti added.

The outlook for the remaining half of FY27 appears promising, with this period traditionally being seasonally stronger. The events calendar is also expected to be busy, with CY 2027 likely to have more auspicious wedding dates.

By CY 2030, listed hotel operators such as Indian Hotels Company and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, among others, are set to add more than 70,000 rooms.

HVS Anarock’s latest Hotel Monitor report for the third quarter of CY 2026 puts the average room rate at ₹8,300-8,500, up 8-10 per cent from Q3 CY 2025. Occupancy levels stood at 62-64 per cent in Q3 CY 2026, up 1-3 per cent from the same quarter last year. RevPAR rose 13-15 per cent to ₹5,146-5,440 during the quarter.

“The quarter witnessed a recovery in hotel sector performance compared to the preceding quarter, supported by resilient domestic leisure demand and a pickup in corporate and MICE travel, particularly during September, despite the seasonal impact of the monsoon and continued geopolitical uncertainties,” the report said.

“Earnings are likely to compound in the high teens to mid-20s from 2028-29 to 2029-30 as long as demand keeps running ahead of new supply,” Khanna said, pointing to growth prospects that could extend into the near to medium term.