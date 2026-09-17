Bigger homes gain favour as Indian buyers move higher up the price ladder

Almost half of India’s homebuyers are showing a strong preference for larger homes, with the ₹90 lakh to ₹1.5 crore price bracket seeing high demand as buyers increasingly prioritise space and larger configurations.

According to a report by realty consultancy firm Anarock, 3BHKs account for 48 per cent of overall preferences among 8,200 respondents across 14 cities, while 2BHKs remain the second-most preferred configuration at 38 per cent.

Among cities, Ahmedabad recorded the highest preference for 3BHK homes at 57 per cent, followed by Chennai and Delhi-NCR at 53 per cent each and Hyderabad at 52 per cent.

“On the other hand, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) only showed a 38 per cent preference for 3 BHK housing units, the lowest among all surveyed cities,” said Anuj Puri, chairman at Anarock.

The preference for housing units in the ₹90 lakh to ₹1.5 crore bracket has risen to 34 per cent in H1 2026 from 25 per cent in H1 2021. Similarly, demand for homes priced above ₹1.5 crore has almost doubled to 27 per cent in H1 2026 from just 13 per cent five years ago.

As a knock-on effect, the preference for mid-sized housing priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹90 lakh has fallen to 21 per cent in H1 2026 from as high as 35 per cent in H1 2021.

Similarly, preference for housing below ₹45 lakh has also declined from 27 per cent in H1 2021 to 18 per cent in H1 2026.

“This is also mirrored in supply, with affordable housing’s share of new launches across the top 7 cities declining from 26 per cent in H1 2021 to just 8 per cent in H1 2026,” Puri added.

The trend is notable against the backdrop of continued housing price appreciation, suggesting that premiumisation is not limited to a small investor segment but is increasingly visible in end-user demand.

Rishabh Periwal, senior vice-president at Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure, said that the growing acceptance of higher-ticket homes also signals greater confidence among end-users in upgrading their living environment.

“As aspirations continue to rise, developers will need to focus not merely on larger configurations, but on creating thoughtfully designed homes that deliver meaningful value and a superior quality of life,” he added.

At the same time, branded residences are gaining significant momentum across markets like NCR, reflecting a growing preference for globally benchmarked, hospitality-led living experiences.

“Buyers today are looking beyond square footage — they are seeking better planning, exclusivity, services and long-term value,” said Sudeep Bhatt, director for strategy at Gurugram-based developer Whiteland Corporation.

Despite the enthusiasm for bigger homes, the survey highlights that rising housing prices are still a major source of worry. About 65 per cent of 8,200 respondents are moderately concerned about the current price surge, while 40 per cent view it as a long-term trend.

As a result, buyer preference has shifted strongly towards new launches, with the ratio of ready homes to new launches standing at 18:34 in H1 2026, compared with 30:25 in H1 2022.

“The growing preference for new launches reflects greater buyer confidence in established and organised developers, supported by stronger execution capabilities, improved delivery track records, pricing benefits and greater choice of inventory at an early stage,” the report stated.

While the demand is largely end-use driven, Puri added that homebuyers are increasingly looking beyond immediate end-use value and assessing residential property as a long-term financial asset.