Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Billionaire Chandru Raheja sells 1.49% stake in Mindspace REIT for ₹500 cr

Billionaire Chandru Raheja sells 1.49% stake in Mindspace REIT for ₹500 cr

After the stake sale, Mindspace Business Parks REIT were trading 0.18 per cent lower at ₹504.05 a unit on Tuesday

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

The transaction was executed on Monday at an average price of ₹505 per unit, taking the transaction value to ₹499.99 crore, according to exchange data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Chandru Lachmandas Raheja has divested his holding in Mindspace Business Parks REIT by selling a 1.49 per cent stake for ₹500 crore through a bulk deal on the BSE.

After the stake sale, Mindspace Business Parks REIT were trading 0.18 per cent lower at ₹504.05 a unit on Tuesday.

Raheja, Chairman of real estate major K Raheja Corp, sold 99,00,990 units, representing a 1.49 per cent unitholding in the Mumbai-based REIT.

The transaction was executed on Monday at an average price of ₹505 per unit, taking the transaction value to ₹499.99 crore, according to exchange data.

Details of the buyers of Mindspace Business Parks REIT's units could not be identified from the exchange data.

 

Also Read

REITs, InvITs, Mutual Funds

Beyond Traditional Equity: Where REITs, InvITs and International Funds Fit

real estate, residential buildings

REITs stay resilient amid West Asia crisis, set for strong growth: CareEdge

real estate developers, Realty sector

6 listed REITs distribute ₹3,136 cr in Q1FY27 to nearly 500,000 unitholders

Bagmane Prime Office Reit

Bagmane Prime Office Reit eyes nearly doubling portfolio over next 7-8 yrs

Embassy REIT

Embassy REIT set to enter Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 150 from September 30

Raheja's latest transaction comes as the K Raheja Corp group continues to have a significant footprint in India's commercial real estate market, with brands such as Mindspace, Commerzone, Crossword Bookstores and Shoppers Stop.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, a Sebi-registered real estate investment trust (REIT), has 36 million square feet (msf) of completed area, 6.6 msf under construction area and 3.6 msf future development area.

It offers Grade-A integrated business parks, standalone office buildings, and high-tech data centres across key commercial districts in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai.

Anbee Constructions LLP and Cape Trading LLP, both part of K Raheja Corp Group, were the sponsors of the REIT.

K Raheja Corp is run by Chandru Raheja's sons Neel and Ravi. The group listed Chalet Hotels, which owns properties, including JW Marriott in Mumbai and Westin in Hyderabad, in 2019.

A year later, it listed part of its commercial properties, co-owned with private equity firm Blackstone, through Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Domestic steel prices hit four-year high, trend to continue in H2: Report

Domestic steel prices hit four-year high, trend to continue in H2: Report

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One

Embassy sells entire Juhu residential tower to Dinesh Thakkar for ₹711 cr

real estate developers, Realty sector

Puravankara eyes ₹5,200 cr in GDV from its maiden Delhi-NCR project

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR

Broadcasters want Barc ratings back: How TV viewership is measured in India

fmcg

Veg, non-veg labels on soaps, shampoos, toothpastes: What new rules say

Topics : REITs REIT

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 2:30 PM IST