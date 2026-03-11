HC quashes ₹1 cr cash seizure by GST officers, says law does not permit it

The Bombay High Court has quashed the seizure of ₹1 crore in cash by goods and services tax (GST) officers during a search operation, holding that the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act does not empower authorities to seize cash.

In a March 10 order, a Bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe said that search and seizure powers under Section 67 of the CGST Act extend to goods, documents, and books relevant to proceedings under the law, but do not expressly authorise the seizure of cash.

The ruling came in the case of Smurti Waghdhare vs Directorate General of GST Intelligence, where officers of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had seized the cash during a search at the petitioner’s premises.

The court held that the seizure lacked statutory backing and directed that the amount be returned to the petitioner with interest.

The Bench also questioned the subsequent transfer of the seized cash to the Income Tax Department, observing that GST authorities did not have the legal authority under the GST law to effect such a transfer.

Appearing for the petitioner, Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, argued that the GST law does not authorise the seizure of cash during search proceedings. He said the ruling could have wider implications for GST enforcement practices, particularly in cases where cash is seized during search operations.

"The judgment reinforces the principle that tax authorities must act strictly within powers granted under statute, and actions not supported by law could be struck down by courts," Rastogi noted.