Box-office bonanza: 2026 may be best year for Indian movie business

More importantly, footfalls or tickets sold grew by 5 per cent to 378 million from January to June 2026 compared to the same period last year— the first such rise after 2.5 years of either decline or stagnation.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was the highest grossing film bringing in almost a fifth of the total box office revenues in the first half of 2026.

Border 2, Karuppu, Peddi and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are among the other top 15 grossers so far this year. These are some of the findings of Ormax Media’s The India Box-Office Report - January-June 2026.

The report only looks at Indian box office revenues.

It does not consider revenues from overseas markets, satellite, streaming, music or other sources, which together account for 40 per cent of the ₹22,000 crore movie business pie. The best news in the report is on footfalls. It indicates real growth, not just a bump due to a rise in the average ticket prices.

In 2023, Indians bought more than 943 million tickets. That number has gone down every successive year till now.

There are many big films awaiting release in the second half of the year — Ramayana: Part 1, King, Jailer 2, Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey (which released this week), among others. Given these, the report estimates that a billion footfalls is an achievable number by the end of the year.

Over the last three years, the first half of the year has contributed about 42 per cent of the annual box office collections. Assuming this growth continues, Ormax estimates the movie business would cross ₹15,000 crore at the box office.

If that happens, it will make 2026 the best-ever year at the Indian box office.

The current record stands at ₹13,395 crore in 2025.

The worrying bit? The decline in the share of Tamil cinema from 17 per cent in the first half of 2025 to about 12 per cent in H1 of 2026.

The good news is that Marathi cinema recorded its highest post-pandemic share of 4 per cent, up from one per cent in all of 2025. This was largely on the back of Raja Shivaji, which grossed ₹113 crore.