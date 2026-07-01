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Home / Industry / News / BPCL signs pact to acquire full control of Brazilian upstream oil venture

BPCL signs pact to acquire full control of Brazilian upstream oil venture

The state-run oil marketer will acquire Videocon Energy Brazil's stake in IBV Brazil Petroleo, making the upstream company a wholly owned subsidiary of its overseas arm

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Shubhangi Mathur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

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State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has signed definitive agreements to acquire the entire shareholding of Videocon Energy Brazil Ltd (VEBL) in IBV Brazil Petroleo Limitada, a jointly owned upstream company that owns and operates oil and gas assets in Brazil.
 
The acquisition is subject to the necessary approvals and registrations by the relevant authorities in Brazil, BPCL said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The company said the move would strengthen India's energy security.
 
Following the acquisition, IBV Brazil Petroleo Limitada will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BPRL Ventures BV, BPCL's overseas arm. BPCL currently holds a 65.40 per cent stake in IBV Brazil Petroleo Limitada.
   
IBV Brazil Petroleo Limitada holds participating interests in oil and gas concessions in Brazil, including the BM-SEAL-11 concession, which is currently under development.
 

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Topics : BPCL Bharat Petroleum Corporation Brazil

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:57 PM IST

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