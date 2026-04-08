Brand Concepts brings Off-White to India, targets $10 million in 2 years

Going ahead, Brand Concepts plans to invest about $3-5 million over the next three years towards store expansion, marketing and operational growth, as it moves to build a nationwide luxury streetwear presence.

Founded by late designer Virgil Abloh, Off-White built its global appeal by blending luxury fashion with street culture, collaborations and limited “drop” releases, a model that Brand Concepts believes resonates strongly with India’s emerging premium consumer base.

The company plans to open five flagship stores across India over the next two years. After Bengaluru, the next outlet will launch in Delhi later in 2026, followed by Mumbai by early 2027, with Hyderabad and Kolkata slated thereafter.

Speaking on the debut, Prateek Maheshwari, managing director at Brand Concepts, said India’s youthful demographic and evolving lifestyle spending patterns made the timing right for the brand’s entry.

“India has one of the youngest populations globally, and consumers are increasingly looking for brands that speak the language of creativity, music, art and culture,” Maheshwari said.

As per Maheshwari, younger shoppers are seeking alternatives beyond traditional luxury labels and are gravitating towards brands rooted in self-expression and cultural relevance.

Despite entry price points starting around ₹30,000, Brand Concepts noted that affordability is no longer a major constraint in India’s luxury segment.

“The perception of India as only a value-driven market is outdated,” Maheshwari said, pointing to rising luxury consumption across real estate, automobiles and fashion.

Abhinav Kumar, cofounder of Brand Concepts, said cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad host a large base of young professionals closely connected to global culture, music and art communities, key pillars of Off-White’s brand philosophy.

Brand Concepts estimates India’s overall streetwear market at $12-13 billion in 2026, with the premium and luxury segment growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-12 per cent, outpacing the broader apparel industry.

Global players such as Supreme, Fear of God and Balenciaga have helped shape the category worldwide, while legacy luxury brands including Gucci increasingly adopt streetwear aesthetics through sneakers, oversized silhouettes and casualwear.

Domestic labels like Jaywalking, Almost Gods, HUMEN and Six5Six Street are also gaining traction, signalling the maturation of India’s streetwear ecosystem.

Kumar noted that changing consumer behaviour is visible in the rapid shift from formal footwear to sneakers and casual dressing, and indicates that streetwear is still in an early growth phase in India.

Unlike many imported luxury brands that carry price premiums in India, Off-White collections will be priced in line with global markets, a move the company believes will strengthen credibility among internationally exposed Indian consumers.