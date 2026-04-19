Brands chase flyers as new airports open a runway to revenue for retail

The opening of airports in Tier-II cities, along with secondary airports coming up in metros such as Mumbai and the Delhi-National Capital Region, coupled with strong domestic tourism momentum, has given wings to the retail segment. Companies are recalibrating strategies to tap this growing consumer cohort.

“Travel retail is a part of our overall retail ecosystem in India, enabling us to engage with customers in transit environments such as airports. It allows us to present our product portfolio, including gifting and travel-friendly formats, to a diverse set of customers,” said Vishal Chaturvedi, group chief revenue officer at personal care giant The Body Shop.

The brand, with seven stores across airport locations in India, has seen double-digit growth in this segment and is actively looking to open more stores to capitalise on the momentum.

For lifestyle tech brand DailyObjects, travel retail is set to become a core growth engine over the next two years. “Airports give us a highly intent-driven, premium audience that is already in an ‘on-the-move, device-heavy, always-on’ mindset, which is exactly where our design-led everyday essentials add value to the broader lifestyle tech ecosystem,” said Pankaj Garg, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO).

The company expects travel retail to contribute close to 12–15 per cent of its offline revenue and 6–8 per cent of overall brand revenue over the next two years. With outposts at Mumbai’s T2 (domestic terminal) and Guwahati International Airport, it is rolling out new stores at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport T2, as well as Chennai and Pune airports.

“As travel activity continues to rise, airports have become the new high streets and key catchments for luxury shoppers,” said a retailer.

Fashion retail house Brand Concepts, which houses brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and United Colors of Benetton, has made high-intent, premium consumers a focus of its 2026 growth strategy.

“The expansion of aviation infrastructure in India presents strong opportunities for travel retail. We are actively evaluating emerging airport developments as part of our expansion strategy, with a focus on high-visibility locations that line up with our premium positioning,” said cofounder Abhinav Kumar of Brand Concepts, adding that the company has opened four travel retail stores in the past six months.

A clear premiumisation tailwind is visible across the broader retail sector. The country’s retail real estate market recorded approximately 8.9 million square feet of absorption in 2025, according to real estate consultancy CBRE. “Airports are rapidly evolving into high-velocity gateways for curated retail, driven by captive footfall and rising passenger dwell times. Globally, hubs such as Singapore Changi and Dubai International demonstrate how sustained infrastructure investments can transform airports into high-yield consumption centres, where retail dominates non-aeronautical revenues,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO (India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa) at CBRE.

In India, the emergence of secondary airports is likely to be catalytic for the sector.

“These assets not only expand the national retail footprint but also benefit from efficient passenger flows and lower congestion, which may translate into higher per-passenger retail spending,” he added. As domestic retailers and direct-to-consumer brands push for omnichannel expansion, travel retail is expected to become a non-negotiable part of their go-to-market strategies.

Leather goods maker Da Milano also sees strong potential in the development of secondary airports across key cities. “As air travel continues to grow in India, these locations present new opportunities to reach evolving consumer segments. We are actively evaluating such opportunities and plan to expand selectively, ensuring that each location aligns with our brand positioning and customer profile,” said founder Sahil Malik.

Travel retail is emerging as a growth frontier not just for fashion and lifestyle brands, but also for the alcoholic beverage sector.

Tequila brand Loca Loka, cofounded by actor Rana Daggubati and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, views airports as a premiumisation lever and is present at GMR-operated duty-free outlets in Delhi and Hyderabad.

“Travel retail is a high-impact discovery and premiumisation channel where consumers are open to exploration and trading up,” said cofounder Sree Harsha Vadlamudi.

The brand expects travel retail to contribute about 15–20 per cent of its India revenue over the next two years, while eyeing entry into Mumbai and Bengaluru duty-free outlets over the next six to 12 months, alongside selective expansion into Southeast Asian and West Asian hubs.

For premium Indian spirits makers such as Piccadily Agro Industries, travel retail currently contributes about 8 per cent of overall business through its Indri single malt whisky brand, said Madhu Kanna, head of international sales.

While Indri is present across major Indian airports and international hubs, expansion plans include airports across the UK, Europe, Türkiye, Australia and key US hubs, she said, adding that the company plans to allocate 30–35 per cent of its marketing budget to travel retail over the next two years.

Travel spending push