The Breweries Association of India (BAI) has written to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, urging the state government to lift prohibition on alcohol in a phased and controlled manner.

The letter requested the state to consider withdrawing the liquor ban in phases, starting with the introduction of products with low alcohol content, such as beer and wine, which have an alcohol content below 15 per cent.

In 2016, the state introduced the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, which banned the manufacture, sale and consumption of all alcoholic beverages.

To discourage harmful alcohol consumption, the association asked the state to link taxes to alcohol content through the Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) taxation model.