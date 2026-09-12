Brics nations push joint disease surveillance, medical product regulation

Brics countries on Saturday backed stepping up cooperation on infectious disease surveillance and medical product regulation, with the grouping also pushing for greater local production of medicines, vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

The commitments were outlined in the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the Brics Summit 2026 being held in Delhi on September 12 and 13.

The declaration has welcomed the establishment of a dedicated sub-working group to advance the Brics Integrated Early Warning System (IEWS) for the prevention of and response to mass infectious diseases.

The system is intended to strengthen surveillance, early-warning and rapid-response capabilities, amid growing concerns around infectious disease outbreaks, zoonotic threats and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The declaration has also called for timely information sharing and coordinated action among member countries, noting that public health emergencies increasingly transcend national borders.

The grouping also agreed to strengthen cooperation among their medical products regulatory authorities by extending an existing memorandum of understanding on regulatory cooperation to authorities across all member countries.

The move is aimed at developing collaborative regulatory approaches to ensure the availability and accessibility of quality, safe and efficacious medical products.

The declaration has also endorsed greater cooperation on digital health, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve healthcare access, preparedness and response in remote areas.

Brics countries have further backed stronger health infrastructure and local production of medical products, alongside collaboration on vaccine research and development (R&D), nuclear medicine, health-workforce training and traditional medicine.

The declaration reaffirmed the coordinating role of the World Health Organization (WHO) and called for continued engagement on the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) Annex to the WHO Pandemic Agreement, while recognising countries’ sovereign rights over their biological resources.

TB, mental health and traditional medicine in focus

Calling tuberculosis (TB) a critical global public health challenge, the New Delhi Declaration has called on Brics members for sustained investment in TB research, technology sharing and cross-learning.

Brics nations also backed cooperation in treating mental health issues, supporting the establishment of a Training Hub Network and a network of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for mental health.

The network is expected to facilitate collaborative research, policy dialogue and exchange of best practices and help integrate mental well-being into primary healthcare, according to the declaration.

Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has been designated as the coordinating CoE for the network.

With an eye on lifestyle conditions like obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the New Delhi Declaration endorsed the Brics Mission for Healthy Lifestyle and a roadmap for the joint initiative on Healthy Lifestyle Promotion 2026-2029.

The grouping will also aim to tap into the growing relevance of Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) to strengthen health systems and contribute towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

This is proposed to be done through the establishment of a BRICS Expert Working Group on TCIM under the grouping’s health track as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and exchange among member states.

“We underscore the value of coordinated research on medicinal plants and herbal preparations of therapeutic and preventive use, so that the shared traditional pharmacopoeias of member countries may serve as a foundation for developing safe, effective, and affordable therapeutic products,” the declaration stated.